Teenager killed in tractor accident described as ‘remarkable soul’ at funeral

Adam Higgins's interested were represented at his funeral Mass by various gifts including tools and a photograph of a car

A teenager killed in a tractor accident was described as “a remarkable soul” at his funeral Mass in Caherlistrane, Co Galway.

Adam Higgins (16) was seriously injured on August 30th when he fell from a tractor near Sylane in Tuam. He was taken to Beaumont Hospital in Dublin where he received treatment for serious injuries. He died in the early hours of Wednesday, September 6th.

Describing Adam during the funeral Mass on Sunday, local curate Fr Dixy Faber told a packed congregation at Mary Immaculate and St Joseph’s church in Caherlistrane that Adam was ‘’a remarkable soul”.

“Just like a power cut which extinguishes light without warning so has Adam’s death extinguished a light in all our lives without warning,” Fr Faber said. Describing the suffering in the parish over the past week he said: “We were all praying for his recovery, but God had other plans for Adam. Adam loved to cook and share what he cooked but God has now called Adam to his banquet.”

The priest described Adam as having a deep affection for the outdoors, always eager to lend a helping hand. His journey to the next life “commenced doing what he loved best”.

Adam was a popular fifth-year student at St Jarlath’s College in Tuam in Co Galway and many of his classmates attended his funeral Mass. Also in attendance were members of the local Caherlistrane GAA club with whom Adam’s mother Sarah plays ladies’ football.

The Mass was also attended by local parish priest Fr Seán Cunningham and the Archbishop of Tuam was represented by his secretary Fr Francis Mitchell.

The gifts representing Adam’s life which were brought to the altar included his work trousers and tools, representing his love of carpentry; loudspeakers, representing his love of music; a dog’s collar, representing his love of animals; a photograph of a racing car drifting at Mondello Park, representing his love of cars; a hurley and jersey, representing his love of sport; pancakes, representing his love of baking; and a photograph of his mother and cousins, representing his love of family.

Adam’s stepfather, Shane, read a communion reflection, Miss me but let me go, by Christina Rossetti, while his father, Donall Burke, gave the eulogy. He said Adam “had a huge love of the outdoors and loved a challenge”. He spoke about challenging Adam to a pull-up contest and how Adam had beaten him. He thanked all the staff in Beaumont Hospital for “giving us extra time with Adam”.

After the Mass, Adam was laid to rest in the nearby Donaghpatrick cemetery. He is survived by his mother Sarah, dad Donall Burke, Sarah’s husband Shane and extended family.

Gardaí have appealed to anyone who may have witnessed this incident to come forward, especially those who may have video footage. Gardaí can be contacted at Tuam Garda station – 093 70840; the Garda confidential line – 1800 666 111; or any Garda station.