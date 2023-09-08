Irish couple killed in Rome crash remembered as ‘wonderful neighbours’ in Wexford

The place where Paul and Mary O'Reilly were struck and killed by a car on Thursday while trying to cross the road to reach a bus stop. Photograph: Emanuele Valeri/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstoc

The rural village of Kilmore in South Wexford has been left in shock after news filtered through of the death of a married couple from the parish following a crash while holidaying in Rome on Thursday.

The married couple have been named locally as Paul (60) and Mary O’Reilly (59), from Lannabeg, a small townland in the centre of Kilmore parish in south Wexford.

The married couple were killed after being struck by a car on the Via Cristoforo Colombo in the south of the Italian capital.

Locals have been comforting and lending assistance to their two sons, Darren and Andrew, as well as to their grandchildren.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed their deaths and said it is providing consular assistance to the family of the couple.

The couple were killed after being struck by a car while crossing the road on the Via Cristoforo Colombo in the south of Rome near the Presidential Palace, Castel Porziano, shortly before 1pm.

The driver of the car, a 54-year-old man from Rome, remained at the scene and tried to “lend assistance” but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is believed to have suffered minor injuries in the collision and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Local Fine Gael Councillor, Jim Moore, said: “This came as a complete bolt out of the blue. It has left everyone devastated, the whole parish is numb as word filtered out. They were a couple familiar with travelling, so it was nothing new to them.

“It beggars belief they could be mowed down like this. Coming on the back of so many tragedies, this was different, they were pedestrians, unlike the car tragedies. It just shows how fragile life is,” he said.

One local described the married couple as “friendly and wonderful neighbours”.

“This news has left everyone in the village and parish shattered. They were a lovely couple with a lovely family. It’s shocking news, the loss of two young lives which has left their family and everyone devastated,” he said.

“We are a small community, but everyone will rally round over the coming days to led whatever assistance to the family, a family left shocked and devastated, with their sad loss.”

The bodies of the two Irish citizens were taken to the Tor Vergata Hospital where post mortems will take place.

Local police secured the scene on Thursday afternoon and began an investigation.

The road on which the two were killed is known as one of Rome’s most dangerous. In the past fortnight a teenager was killed in a collision when riding his scooter along the Colombo, as it is known to locals. Last month a well-known businessman from Ostia also died in a collision while riding a scooter.

One of the main arteries into the city from Ostia to the south, the dual carriageway has multiple crossing points for pedestrians.