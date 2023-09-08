Family of Irish tourists killed in Rome while crossing road to travel to Italy over the weekend

The place where Paul and Mary O'Reilly were struck and killed by a car on Thursday while trying to cross the road to reach a bus stop. Photograph: Emanuele Valeri/ANSA via ZUMA Press/Shutterstoc

Members of the family of Paul and Mary O’Reilly will travel to Rome over the weekend to complete the identification of their parents who died in a tragic crash on Thursday afternoon.

Describing the crash, Cllr Jim Moore, Chairman of Rosslare Municipal District, cousin of Mary O’Reilly, said “this is a traumatic incident for everyone involved.”

Cllr Moore also said that both sons, Darren who works in Toulouse, France, and Andrew and his grandchildren, who live in Bray, Co Wicklow, arrived home on Friday where they were consoled by grieving family members, relatives and neighbours.

“We are hoping that the postmortem or autopsy will be completed on Monday. It’s a weekend but it’s still giving us an opportunity to get our heads around matters and deal with what has been presented to us.’

Meanwhile a book of condolences have been opened in the Parish Church in Kilmore, and also in Stella Maris Hall in Kilmore Quay.

“The book of condolences has been opened in Stella Maris Hall where Mary worked. It will give people an opportunity to meet and express their feelings. It will be an open house where Mary worked which is important as people come to terms with the tragedy,” Cllr Moore added.

Cllr Moore said “we will gather around as a family and a community to support their children. There is a feeling of stunned silence in the area.”

Parish priest, Fr Pat Mernagh, says opening of the book of condolences presented a way for people to offer their name to the list of people wanting to express their sorrow to the family.

The Wexford couple’s holiday was cut short following a tragic crash.

Paul (60) and Mary O’Reilly (59) had travelled to Rome on Tuesday for a week-long holiday but were mowed down by a car as they crossed the road to a bus stop dying instantly at the scene.

The horror crash occurred at a busy intersection near a campsite on the outskirts of Rome.

The couple were due to bring their grandchildren to Disneyland next week on their return home from Rome.

Fr Mernagh spoke of the couple having been looking forward to their Rome holiday.

“They were looking forward to having a little holiday. It’s such a tragic, tragic situation.”

Cllr Moore said the local community was heartbroken and stunned by the tragedy.

“We are all stunned. People are devastated. It’s a terrible blow to a small parish community,” he said.

Paul, he said, previously worked in the fishing industry while he currently worked in the maritime industry that took him abroad quite a lot.

‘They have two sons, Darren and Andrew, and grandchildren, who are being comforted by relatives, friends and neighbours. We are presently trying to piece everything together,’ he added.

Cllr Moore said Mary worked in the local community centre in Kilmore as a seamstress and is well known and liked through the entire community.

The married couple, were killed after being struck by a car on the Via Cristoforo Colombo in the south of the Italian capital.

The Department of Foreign Affairs confirmed their deaths and said it is providing consular assistance to the family of the couple.

Paul and Mary were killed after being struck by a car while crossing the road on the Via Cristoforo Colombo in the south of Rome near the Presidential Palace, Castel Porziano, shortly before 1pm.

The driver of the car, a 54-year-old man from Rome, remained at the scene and tried to ‘lend assistance’ but both were pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver is believed to have suffered minor injuries in the collision and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The south Wexford village of Kilmore was in shock following the news of the deaths. As news hit the small rural community, locals have come to the assistance of family members in what has been described as a huge shock to immediate family, friends and neighbours.

One neighbour described the married couple as “friendly and wonderful neighbours.”

“This news has left everyone in the village and parish shattered,” they added.

The bodies of the two Irish citizens were taken to the Tor Vergata Hospital where postmortems will take place in due course.

Local police secured the scene on Tuesday afternoon and began an investigation into the fatal crash.

The road on which the two were killed is noted as one of Rome’s most dangerous with a string of recent deaths reported due to traffic collisions. In the past fortnight a teenager was killed in a collision when riding his scooter along the ‘Colombo’ as it is known to locals. This followed the death of a well-known businessman from Ostia who also died in a collision while riding his scooter last month.