Ireland’s oldest woman Máirín Hughes dies aged 109

Mairin Hughes pictured on her 108th birthday in 2022 at Maryfield Nursing Home, Chapelizod, Dublin. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Máirín Hughes, who was believed to be Ireland’s oldest person, has died at the age of 109, her nursing home has confirmed.

Her long life began on May 22nd, 1914, just two months before the beginning of the first World War. Celebrating her 109th birthday in May, she told The Irish Times that the secret to a long life was to “live life to the full” and “not to waste any time”.

Maryfield nursing home in Chapelizod, Dublin, confirmed Máirín died peacefully surrounded by her Maryfield community after a short illness.

Born in Belfast, Máirín spent her early years in Dublin where her father worked as a customs officer. Her parents met in London some years before and were both members of the Gaelic League. The family soon moved to Killarney in Co Kerry where she grew up.

Máirín’s vivid memory allowed her to recall the Spanish Flu in Ireland in 1918, the Black and Tans patrolling her area in Killarney in 1921, and the Free State soldiers arriving in 1922.

She graduated from UCC with a science degree in 1935 and is the university’s oldest known science graduate. Her time there made her some “very happy memories”. She also recalls attending the Eucharistic Congress in 1932 with her family.

Máirín Hughes celebrated her 109 birthday at Maryfield Nursing Home in Chapelizod, Dublin with a trip on the Vintage Tea Trips bus along with fellow residents.

Máirín worked as a chemist until she married her husband Frank in 1950. The couple then went to Dublin, where she became a teacher.

Her final years were spent living in Maryfield nursing home.

“All at Maryfield including management, staff, residents and religious sisters would like to take the opportunity to say that Maírín was an inspirational lady who taught us so much about life,” a statement from the nursing home said.

“She was full of knowledge and kindness. She cared deeply about nature, giving back to her local community and religion played a large part of her life. She lived all of her 109 years to the fullest and we will miss her every day”.

Maírín is survived by her niece Nuala and nephew Michael.

Staff at Maryfield said her funeral details will be published on RIP.ie.