Girl (8) who drowned while swimming at Fountainstown Beach in Co Cork named

Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

An eight-year-old girl who drowned while swimming at Fountainstown Beach in Co Cork yesterday has been named as Emily Roman, a second class pupil at Templebreedy National School in Co Cork.

Bishop Paul Colton, Church of Ireland Bishop of Cork, is patron of the school. He said that there was widespread devastation at the death of Emily who would have turned eight on Thursday.

“The entire school community in our small Church of Ireland school in Crosshaven, Co Cork, together with the local parish and community, are in shock and are utterly devastated at the death of our 2nd class pupil Emily Roman. Most of all we are all heartbroken for Emily’s family and loved ones. Emily would have been eight years old tomorrow. Emily and her twin brother Jeremy have been in our school since they joined Junior Infants in 2020.

Bishop Colton offered his condolences to the family of the young child, saying he could not imagine the suffering the family was going through. “We are all, however, in shock and devastated,” he said.

“On behalf of us all in the Church of Ireland, in general, and in connection with Templebreedy National School and Templebreedy Parish, in particular, I too extend our sincere sympathy to everyone in the Roman family, to Emily’s mother, Marta, father Slawomir, twin brother Jeremy, and older sister Inga.’

“A tragedy like this is having a traumatic effect also on this small parish school at the start of this new school year, and also the wider community. I am visiting the school this morning and throughout the day.”

He added that practical support and prayers are assured for everyone in the school community and thanked the emergency services for their swift and diligent responses.

He said he was “very conscious” of the role played by the first responders, saying he knew some of the personally.

Doris Byran the school principal, who is also Emily’s class-teacher in second class, describes her as a kind child with a bubbly personality.

“She had a beautiful smile. She was greatly loved by everyone and was very popular with all her friends. She was also very artistic and a gifted young girl. On behalf of the school I extend our deepest sympathies to Emily’s parents, Marta and Slawomir, her older sister Inga and her twin brother Jeremy,” she said.

“We are doing our best at the moment to make our school a safe space for all our school community to be together and to support each other as we remember Emily and come to terms with what has happened. Again our primary focus, for Emily’s sake, is with her family and loved ones.”

She said the school had implemented a critical incident plan. “Psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service (NEPS) are already here and are supporting and advising the school in our efforts to stand alongside everyone in our school community, especially students and staff. We are also being supported by our local clergy and our bishop,” she said.

Emily’s body was recovered on Wednesday by a member of the public, assisted by a volunteer from the lifeboat crew of Crosshaven RNLI, after her body was spotted near the shore.

The two carried the child’s body from the sea at about 7.30pm on Tuesday. She was taken to Crosshaven Lifeboat Station where her family members had gathered.

The Rescue 115 helicopter, Waterford Coastguard Helicopter, RNLI Crosshaven Lifeboat Station, Port of Cork pilot boat, The Customs Boat, Ballycotton Lifeboat and Mallow Search and Rescue all participated in the search for the girl after the alarm was raised shortly after 4.30p. Gardaí, the Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service were also on the scene.

Fountainstown Beach is close to the entrance to Cork Harbour. Map: Datawrapper

RNLI Crosshaven Lifeboat Station sent their condolences to the family. “The body of the child was spotted in the surf line by a member of the public and one of our lifeboat crew who recovered her to the beach. May she rest in peace. Our condolences to her family,” it said.

Crosshaven Coastguard said that “crews worked tirelessly” to find the child.

“But unfortunately some time later a local person recovered her from the water after being washed ashore. She was transported by the Irish Coast Guard jeep to our local station where she was later met by her family and transported to CUH for postmortem,” it said.

The coroner has been notified and an inquest will take place at a later date. A postmortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital.

The death of the girl comes in the wake of a number of tragedies in the sea in Cork in recent weeks. Jack O’Sullivan (14) died on August 24th last after he got in to difficulty while swimming with friends at Passage West on Cork’s Lower Harbour.

He had been due to go in to second year at Coláiste Eamann Rís at St Patrick’s Road in Cork city. He was described at his funeral as being a charming and friendly young man who radiated joy.

On August 20th Ivan Chittenden (64) from Toronto, Canada and Brendan Wall (45) of Cardrath, Co Meath died in separate incidents during the swim section of the Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork. A memorial service took place for Mr Chittenden last Saturday in Toronto.