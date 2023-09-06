Girl (8) who drowned in Cork recovered by member of public who noticed body in water

A number of services particiated in the search including the Rescue 115 helicopter, Waterford Coastguard Helicopter, RNLI Crosshaven Lifeboat Station, Port of Cork pilot boat, The Customs Boat, Ballycotton Lifeboat and Mallow Search and Rescue. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

An eight-year-old girl who drowned while swimming at Fountainstown Beach in Co Cork yesterday was recovered by a member of the public, assisted by a volunteer from the lifeboat crew of Crosshaven RNLI, after her body was spotted near the shore.

The two carried the child’s body from the sea at about 7.30pm yesterday. She was taken to Crosshaven Lifeboat Station where her family members had gathered.

It is understood the girl lived in Crosshaven with her family, and attended a local school. The girl’s parents are originally from Poland, but have lived in the locality for over a decade.

The Rescue 115 helicopter, Waterford Coastguard Helicopter, RNLI Crosshaven Lifeboat Station, Port of Cork pilot boat, The Customs Boat, Ballycotton Lifeboat and Mallow Search and Rescue all participated in the search for the girl after the alarm was raised shortly after 4.30pm yesterday. Gardaí, the Fire Service and the National Ambulance Service were also on the scene.

Fountainstown Beach is close to the entrance to Cork Harbour. Map: Datawrapper

RNLI Crosshaven Lifeboat Station sent their condolences to the family. “The body of the child was spotted in the surf line by a member of the public and one of our lifeboat crew who recovered her to the beach. May she rest in peace. Our condolences to her family,” it said.

Crosshaven Coastguard have said that “crews worked tirelessly” to find the child.

“But unfortunately some time later a local person recovered her from the water after being washed ashore. She was transported by the Irish Coast Guard jeep to our local station where she was later met by her family and transported to CUH for postmortem,” it said.

The coroner has been notified and an inquest will take place at a later date. A postmortem will be carried out at Cork University Hospital.

Cork Fianna Fáil councillor Seamus McGrath said that the news of the passing of the child was “truly devastating”.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends of the little angel. The lower harbour community has experienced unimaginable tragedy and loss in a short number of weeks. We all wish we would wake up from the nightmare.”

The death of the little girl comes in the wake of a number of tragedies in the sea in Cork in recent weeks. Fourteen year old Jack O’Sullivan died on August 24th last after he got in to difficulty while swimming with friends at Passage West on Cork’s Lower Harbour.

Jack had been due to go in to second year at Coláiste Eamann Rís at St Patrick’s Road in Cork city. He was described at his funeral as being a charming and friendly young man who radiated joy.

On August 20th Ivan Chittenden (64) from Toronto, Canada and Brendan Wall (45) of Cardrath, Co Meath died in separate incidents during the swim section of the Ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork. A memorial service took place for Mr Chittenden last Saturday in Toronto.