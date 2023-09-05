Ireland

Emergency services search for child missing off Cork coast

It is understood the child got in to difficulty while swimming at Fountainstown and may have been swept out to sea

An Irish Coast Guard helicopter was deployed to participate in the search. File photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Fiachra Gallagher
Olivia Kelleher
Tue Sep 5 2023 - 18:24

Emergency services are searching for an eight year old child who went missing in the sea near Fountainstown, Co Cork on Tuesday afternoon.

It is understood the child got in to difficulty at around 4.30pm.

The alarm was raised and an Irish Coast Guard helicopter was launched from Shannon. The search at Cork harbour is being assisted by Crosshaven Lifeboat and other vessels.

Gardaí and ambulances are also at the scene. It is feared that the child may have been swept out to sea whilst swimming in Fountainstown Beach.

Fountainstown Beach is close to the entrance to Cork Harbour. Map: Datawrapper

