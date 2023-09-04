What were your highs and lows of Electric Picnic? Share your story

02/09/2023 - NEWS -The front row of fans as Elijah Hewson of the band Inhaler plays the Electric Arena Stage on the second day of music at the Electric Picnic at Stradbally. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Were you at Electric Picnic this year, if so what were your highs and lows of the weekend? The Irish Times covered Ireland’s latest arts and culture festival in the blistering sun as some 70,000 punters experienced three days of music, culture and good craic.

Music fans flocked to the Stradbally Estate to see Paolo Nutini, The Killers, Niall Horan and Billie Eilish as headline acts this year. There was a flavour of veteran acts and rising stars, leaving festivalgoers spoiled for choice. Who was your favourite act and why?

For culture lovers, there was the wellness section, Croí, a new area of the festival that focused on the wellness of attendees. Did you go to Croí and what did you think of it?

It differed from last year’s festival as the sun shone and temperatures hit the mid-20s over the weekend. Festivalgoer Róisín Clarke said, “Last year was bleak, we deserve this year”. What did you think of the weather at the festival? How did it impact your plans over the weekend?

READ MORE

We would like to hear from people who went to Electric Picnic this year and want to share their story.

Was there one particular act that made the weekend for you? Is there an act you would love to see play at the festival next year? What do you think about the prospect of the dates of Electric Picnic moving from the start of September to the middle of August?

You can let us know what you think using this form. Please limit your submissions to 400 words or less. If you would prefer to remain anonymous, please indicate this in your submission – we will keep your name and contact details confidential.

We will curate a selection of submissions for an article but please note we may not publish every submission we receive.