National roads slow down day this Monday to warn motorists of the dangers of excessive speeding.

Gardaí are conducting a national slow down day on Monday to reinforce the message that speed kills.

The latest road incident fatality, a male cyclist in his 60s, was killed when he was hit by a car on the Killorglin to Cromane Road in Co Kerry on Sunday morning.

There have been 127 deaths on Irish roads to date, this year which is 23 more than in the same period in 2022, and 38 more than the same period in 2019 pre-Covid.

A third of all deaths (43) of all deaths to date on Irish roads were younger people than 25. There were 25 deaths alone in August.

READ MORE

Operation Slow Down was picked to coincide with the full return of all schools and the related increase in roads users, particularly vulnerable road users, pedestrians, pedal cyclists and specifically younger road users.

[ Road safety clampdown to see drivers face penalty points for each offence detected ]

The speed enforcement operation was planned well in advance of the recent spike in road fatalities which included seven deaths alone in Co Tipperary in the last 10 days.

Garda assistant commissioner Paula Hilman said the trauma on the roads so far in 2023 is and will have lasting impacts on families and communities.

“Every driver has a personal responsibility to not only drive within the posted speed limit but also to drive at a speed appropriate to the conditions,” she said.

“Speeding is reckless not just to the motorists themselves and their passengers, but to all road users, especially vulnerable pedestrians and cyclists. This is not just about speeding enforcement detections. It’s about saving lives.

“The greater the speed, even within posted speed limits, the greater the likelihood is of a collision happening and the bigger the impact and severe the outcome for those involved in a road traffic collision.”

Speed epidemic

Road Safety Authority (RSA) chief executive Sam Waide said there is currently a “speed epidemic in Ireland”. In 2021 over three-quarters (77 per cent) of drivers observed on 50km/h roads were exceeding the speed limit.

In addition, 29 per cent (almost one in three) of drivers observed on 100km/h roads exceeding the speed limit on these higher speed roads.

“This must change. We must tackle the attitude that speeding is safe and acceptable. Speeding increases both the likelihood of a road traffic collision occurring, and the severity of injury sustained, should a collision occur,” he said.

“Speed has a huge impact on whether a vulnerable road user is killed or seriously injured when a collision occurs. We simply have to ask every single driver to play their part in saving lives, routinely slowing down for every single trip, every single day. National Slow Down Day is the day for us all to start.”

The Government intends to increase the number of penalty points for motorists who are detected for committing more than one driving offence.

Minister of State Jack Chambers, who is responsible for road safety, said the Coalition would address an “anomaly” in road traffic legislation where, if a driver commits two offences or more, only the most serious offence is subject to penalty points.

Mr Chambers said motorists would in future face a cumulative sanction, receiving separate penalty points for every offence detected.

Enforcement of road regulations is the key to reducing crashes according to Conor Faughnan, veteran commentator on road issues and Chief Executive of the Royal Ireland Automobile Club.

Mr Faughnan, who is a former director of AA Ireland, told Morning Ireland, on RTE Radio 1, that it was “encouraging” to “at last” see road safety high on “Government radar”.

“It has been a little bit of a neglected policy area for the last number of years. The Garda Traffic Corps is perennially under strength. That has been allowed to almost wither on the vine over the last number of years. They simply haven’t been able to deliver the level of policing that is required.

Mr Faughnan said that he wasn’t convinced of the need for new laws. He stated that he didn’t object to Minister Chambers’ penalty points proposal but admitted that he didn’t think it was strategic.

“I think most people involved in road safety would say that enforcement is the key. Every time we have a crisis in road safety, every time the numbers worsen, the Minister of the day thinks up a new law or a tougher punishment.

“But it is not that strategic or worth that much to us unless it is backed by enforcement. Enforcement is a relatively low tech approach. It doesn’t make for press conferences or sound bites. But it is a diligent piece of work that needs to be done week in and week out.”

Meanwhile, Road Safety Authority’s partnerships and external affairs director Sarah O’Connor told On the Record with the Gavan Reilly on Newstalk that they have been “floored” by the increased deaths.

Ms O’Connor said it takes time to uncover the cause of various crashes.

“We get the answer as to why when we look at the coronial data when we partner with the Coroner’s Court.

“Two years down the line when the court comes to decisions about what’s happening, they share their data to find out what’s happening at trend level.”

Ms O’Connor said that a lot of work needs to be done to target younger drivers with with 25 percent of victims this year being between the age of 16 and 25.

She also said that a recent RSA survey found the majority of people “routinely” drive about the speed limit, with 47 percent going a normal speed above the limit and 17 percent going a high speed above the limit.

Ms O’Connor warns motorists that it is not just about following the speed limit on the sign.

“It’s knowing ‘well is the road safe for me to drive at at this speed? Do the road conditions and weather conditions mean I should slow down?”

Ms O’Connor said large numbers of people drive at excessive speed when they’re alone on empty roads.