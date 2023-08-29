Emergency services attending scene of serious road crash in Co Tipperary

Gardaí said the road is closed to traffic following the single vehicle crash. Photograph: Alan Betson / The Irish Times

Emergency services are attending the scene of a serious road crash in Co Tipperary. The condition of those involved is not yet known.

In a statement on Tuesday night, gardaí said its officers and emergency services had responded to a serious road traffic collision.

It is a single vehicle crash near the townland of Rathcoun outside Cashel, Co Tipperary. It is understood to have happened on a small road just outside the town at about 8.45pm.

“The road is currently closed to traffic and local diversions are in place,” a garda spokeswoman said. “No further information is available at this time.”

News of the crash began to emerge on social media at about 10pm.

It comes just four days after the death of four people in a single vehicle crash in Clonmel, about 23 kilometres away.

More to follow.