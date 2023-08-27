Funeral of boy (14) who died swimming in Co Cork to take place on Tuesday

Jack O'Sullivan (14), who died after he got into difficulty while swimming off a boat pontoon in Passage West, Co Cork

The funeral is set to take place on Tuesday of a 14-year-old boy who died after he got into difficulty while swimming with friends off a boat pontoon in Passage West, Co Cork last Friday.

A major search and rescue operation was launched for Jack O’Sullivan of Deerpark, Friars Walk in Cork city shortly after 2pm last Friday. The search was carried out by the Coastguard’s Waterford based helicopter Rescue 117, Mallow Search and Rescue, Crosshaven Coastguard unit, Crosshaven RNLI, gardai, paramedics and local firefighters. It was co-ordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard centre.

The body of the popular boy, who was set to enter second year at Colaiste Eamann Ris in St Patrick’s Road next week, was recovered at about 4pm on Friday. His body was taken to Cork University Hospital for a postmortem examination.

Jack is survived by his parents Kevin and Evyonn, and his siblings Kayleigh, Sophie, Chloe, Mia, James and baby Isabelle. He is also “sadly missed” by his grandparents, uncles, aunts, relatives and a wide circle of friends.

The requiem mass will take place at 11am on Tuesday at The Church of the Immaculate Conception in the Lough in Cork with burial following at St Catherine’s cemetery in Kilcully.

Meanwhile, counselling and psychological support measures are in place at his school. Principal Aaron Wolfe said that Jack represented the school in all sports and was a charming and charismatic young man.

“This is a terrible tragedy for Jack’s family, our school and our community. Our sympathy and thoughts are with Jack’s family and friends.”