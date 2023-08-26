Man arrested following discovery of cannabis worth €2 million at Dublin Port

Seizure was a joint operation between Revenue’s customs service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

A man in his 60s has been arrested following the discovery of €2 million worth of cannabis at Dublin Port on Friday.

The drugs were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched an Irish-registered truck that had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France.

The seizure was a joint operation between Revenue’s customs service and the Garda National Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (GNDOCB) with the help of Alfie, a detector dog.

Investigations are continuing.

This seizure is part of Revenue’s continuing joint investigations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on phone number 1800 295 295.