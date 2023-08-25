‘Charming, charismatic’ boy who died in Cork swimming tragedy remembered by principal

A multi-agency search operation was launched in Passage West after Jack disappeared under the water while swimming with friends. Photograph: Provision

A 14-year-old boy who died after he got in to difficulty whilst swimming off a boat pontoon in Passage West, Co Cork has been described by his school principal as having been a talented sportsman with a “beaming smile”.

Counselling and psychological support measures are in place at Coláiste Éamann Ris on St Patrick’s Road in Cork city following the death of Jack O’Sullivan from nearby Deerpark.

Jack was due to start second year at the school. Aaron Wolfe, its principal, said in a statement online that the school community was “deeply saddened” by the passing.

“This is a terrible tragedy for Jack’s family, our school and our community. Our sympathy and thoughts are with Jack’s family and friends,” he said. “Jack was a charming, charismatic young man, with a beaming smile, who represented the school in all sporting areas.”

He said the school had implemented a critical incident management plan, with psychologists from the National Educational Psychological Service on site on Friday supporting and advising teachers as they help students deal with the tragedy.

Meanwhile, a postmortem examination will be carried out on the deceased at Cork University Hospital. The death is being treated as a tragic accident.

A multi-agency search operation was launched in Passage West yesterday afternoon after Jack disappeared under the water while swimming with friends. His body was recovered at around 4pm.

Finance Minister and Cork South Central TD, Michael McGrath said the loss of the youngster was “devastating news” for his loved ones, friends and the wider community.

“My heart goes out to the family and friends of young Jack on his tragic loss.

“I’d like to thank all those in the emergency services who responded so quickly and did all they could to rescue Jack, and ultimately returned his body to his family.

“Yesterday’s events are another painful reminder of how precious and fragile life is.

“Ar dheis Dé go raibh a anam.”

Cllr Mick Finn knew Jack through his involvement with St Finbarr’s GAA club. The former Lord Mayor of the city told Cork’s Red FM that the teenager had a magnetic personality and a bright future ahead of him.

“He was very talented at sport and everything else he did,” he said. “He was such leadership material and people flocked around him. He was very popular among his young friends and even young people two and three years ahead of him have been absolutely devastated and shock by what has happened.”

The search for Jack was carried out by The Coastguard’s Waterford based helicopter Rescue 117, Crosshaven Coastguard unit, Crosshaven RNLI, gardai, paramedics and local firefighters. It was co-ordinated by the Valentia Coast Guard centre.