Youghal Ironman: Conflicting accounts from Triathlon Ireland and Ironman organisers ‘worrying’

It is worrying there are two conflicting accounts from Triathlon Ireland and Ironman organisers over the status of the Youghal, Co Cork, event, a Green Party TD has said.

The national body for triathlons and the organisers of the Ironman event in which two swimmers died have clashed over the circumstances in which the Cork race started. Brendan Wall (40s) and Ivan Chittenden (64) both died in the swim section.

Green TD Mark Ó Cathasaigh, who has completed two Ironman events and helped to organise triathlons, said when he was a triathlon organiser a race would not have proceeded if the race referee did not sanction it.

“I would have been led ... by the race referee and making a decision as the organiser of events you’re conscious of all those athletes who are lined up, who have paid their money, who are there to do a race.

“The reason you have an independent referee in that situation is they’re not invested in that race in that way,” Mr Ó Cathasaigh said on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland. “We absolutely need to get to the bottom of this kind of ‘he said, she said’ about when exactly Triathlon Ireland communicated that decision not to sanction the event.”

Mr Ó Cathasaigh said Garda preparation of a file for the Cork city coroner was an appropriate first step. The “heat” needed to be taken out of the situation, he said.

The TD said there were very few athletes who would not have entered the water in Youghal last Sunday. Athletes would have trained for more than a year with many travelling great distances to participate, and that was why the role of officials in Triathlon Ireland and within the Ironman event had to make decisions in the interest of athlete safety, he said.

Meanwhile, Minister for Justice Helen McEntee, speaking on Newstalk Breakfast, said it was important to find out what had happened.

“I know my constituency colleague [Minister of State for Sport] Thomas Byrne has asked Sports Ireland to engage with Triathlon Ireland to provide whatever assistance is necessary. But I also know that the gardaí are preparing a file for the Cork city coroner, and I don’t think it would be appropriate to say much more other than I think for the families, for their own communities, it is so important that we get to the bottom of what happened here and that it never happens again.”

As the Opposition pressed for an independent inquiry into the deaths, the sharp divisions emerged between national governing body Triathlon Ireland and the US-owned Ironman group over the status of the race which began in rough seas at Youghal on Sunday.

National governing body Triathlon Ireland (TI) on Tuesday night said its decision not to sanction the race because of safety issues was communicated to Ironman before the race began. That statement contradicted Ironman’s assertion that it was informed of the Triathlon Ireland decision not to sanction the race only hours after the swim finished.

The official sanction for a triathlon is a form of governing body permit for the race. According to Triathlon Ireland’s website, the insurance scheme for its members does not cover competitors in a race without such a sanction.

There was no Ironman reply to questions about the insurance status of the Youghal race, in which there were more than 2,000 competitors.

In its Tuesday statement, Ironman said it works with national federations “around the world” to organise more than 150 races annually. “As such, federation representatives were present during the event and performed their duties,” Ironman said, referring to Triathlon Ireland.

“Several hours after the swim was completed, they communicated to the on-site Ironman Ireland officials that they would not approve the sanctioning for the event.”

Triathlon Ireland disputed that account. “For the Ironman Cork event, in line with normal practice, Triathlon Ireland technical officials attended before the start of the race to review the conditions and carry out a water safety assessment,” the body said.

“Due to adverse conditions on the day, before the start of the race Triathlon Ireland technical officials confirmed to the race organisers that it was not possible to sanction the race.”

Athletes have complained of “horrendous” conditions during the sea swim part of the event.

Other event participants said on Sunday they felt the event had been organised well and with due diligence to safety.

The Ironman Group said that, due to the prevailing weather conditions, a decision was made to shorten the distance of the swim element of the full-Ironman to ensure that water safety supports – such as kayaks, lifeguards and medical boats – could be concentrated over a smaller area while also allowing swimmers the ability to swim with the help of a more favourable current and incoming tide after the first 100m.