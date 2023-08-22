Ironman 2024 race to be held in Youghal advertised on Triathlon company’s website

Footage taken from an ironman event in Youghal, Co Cork shows participants struggling to enter the water for the swimming stage of the event due to rough seas on Sunday.

An Ironman race to be held in Youghal, Co Cork, in 2024 has been advertised on the Triathlon company’s website.

Brendan Wall, who was in his mid-40s and originally from Co Meath but was living in Solihull in the UK, and Ivan Chittenden (64), who travelled from his home in Toronto, Canada, to take part in the 2023 event, both died in the swim section of the race on Sunday.

According to the web page, the race is set to take place on August 11th of next year. Registration for the event is not yet open, but potential participants are able to share their contact details to be alerted when the registration window opens.

On Ironman’s website, participants are told that their registration fee includes “All the race organisation required for Ironman including transition area, swim course, swim safety cover, traffic management for road closures [and] stewards.”

READ MORE

The results for the 2023 iteration of the event are available on the webpage.

The latest race movie of an event in Youghal currently available on Ironman’s website documents the race held in 2022. A course map including the swimming section of the race is also accessible.

Ironman race organisers and Triathlon Ireland have been contacted for comment.

The 2023 event was not sanctioned to go ahead following a water safety assessment by officials from Triathalon Ireland.

Earlier, the Ironman group said that, as with all Ironman events, its utmost priority was the safety to those taking part.

Other event participants said on Sunday they felt the event had been organised well and with due diligence to safety. However, one participant, Keith O’Sullivan, told Newstalk he regretted competing as he was intimidated by the size of the waves and feared for his safety.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin on Tuesday, Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien said the thoughts of the Government are with the two families.

“Unquestionably, there are very serious issues that need to be addressed, I noted the statement of Triathlon Ireland yesterday evening with interest, and indeed with some concern. There seems to be a difference between what Ironman Ireland were saying and what Triathlon Ireland are now saying,” he said. “We want to get to the truth of that.”

Asked about the possibility of an inquiry, he said questions needed to be answered but would not be drawn on the specific nature of an investigation. “All the stakeholders who have been involved there need to be very forthright in what happened that day and what safety measures were or indeed were not put in place.”

On Monday, Minister for Finance Minister Michael McGrath said it is vitally important that a full investigation be completed in to the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

He stressed that questions need to be “comprehensively answered” on events leading up to their deaths.

“I am very conscious that two people have just died yesterday. First and foremost our thoughts and prayers are with the families who must be in a terrible state of shock and mourning at this time.”