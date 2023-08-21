Youghal Ironman deaths: Continuing event was ‘very hard call’ for organisers

The mayor of Cork county has said it was “a very hard call” for the organisers of the Youghal Ironman event to continue it after the deaths of two participants.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland Cllr Frank O’Flynn said it had been a very sad occasion and that many of the athletes at the Co Cork event had not been aware of what had happened when he spoke to them afterward.

They had known there had been an issue in the water but not that the two competitors had died, he said, adding: “They were very, very surprised and they definitely got upset.” Cllr O’Flynn noted there were thousands of participants in the event along with thousands of supporters and spectators.

Cllr O’Flynn said a full investigation would reveal what had happened and that he looked forward to that report. Gardaí and emergency medical personnel had done everything that could be done, he added.

The decision to continue the event following the deaths had been a hard call, but it was not unusual for participants to die in such events that were endurance events, the mayor said.

When asked about the decision by the event’s organisers to go ahead with the swim section of the triathlon, albeit shortened, Cllr O’Flynn said the organisers were very professional and experienced and had organised many such events around the world.

“It is quite an endurance test and it’s a very, very big occasion. And I have no doubt the organisers took a decision [to reduce the swim section distance] because of the swell in the morning.” Safety was paramount and the event was very well organised, he added.

The deaths were a tragedy, and his thoughts and prayers were with the families and friends of the men who died, Cllr O’Flynn said.

They were named locally as Brendan Wall, who was in his mid-40s and originally from Co Meath but was living in Solihull in the UK, and Ivan Chittenden (64), who travelled from his home in Toronto, Canada, to take part.

The men had been taking part in the swim portion of the event when they separately got in to difficulties. They were removed from the water and pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Gardaí were present in the control room of the Ironman event all day and were at the scene of the tragedy.