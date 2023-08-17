Teenage girl dies after being struck by car in Limerick

A teenage girl has died after she was struck by a car in Limerick city. File photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

A teenage girl has died after she was struck by a car in Limerick city on Wednesday night.

The incident involving the pedestrian happened at about 11.40pm in the Bank Place area of Limerick city. The woman was taken to University Hospital Limerick with serious injuries and died in hospital.

A Garda investigation is under way. No other injuries were reported.

The road at Bank Place is closed for forensic examination, and gardaí have put local diversions in place.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and are seeking footage from any road users who may have camera footage (including dashcam) and were travelling in the Bank Place area of Limerick city between 11pm and 11.45pm.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Henry Street Garda station on 061 212 400, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Elsewhere, gardaí in Cork have renewed their appeal for witnesses after an eight-year-old boy involved in a crash between a car and bicycle died in hospital in Dublin on Wednesday evening.

The collision happened near the Ballinrea roundabout on the Cork Road in Carrigaline at around 9.20am last Saturday.

The boy was taken to Cork University Hospital and was later transferred to Temple Street Children’s Hospital in Dublin where he died on Wednesday evening.

Anyone who can assist gardaí is asked to contact Togher Garda station on 021 494 7120, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.