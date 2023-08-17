Hefty fines and prison sentences proposed in attempt to end ‘barbaric’ dog ear cropping

An American bulldog with cropped ears. New regulations are to target the practice. Photograph: iStock

Owners or importers of dogs with cropped ears would face hefty fines, or even jail terms, under new regulations targeting the “barbaric” act.

The practice of ear cropping is largely performed on so-called fighting dog breeds, but animal welfare charities say it is “abhorrent” and harmful.

Those who support the practice claim it can lessen the chances of dogs getting ear infections and helps them avoid sustaining injuries from other animals or dogs. However, welfare groups say it is generally done purely for aesthetic reasons and has no benefits for the animal.

While it is already illegal, authorities have found it difficult to police as owners can claim the cropping was done overseas in a jurisdiction where the practice is not outlawed before the dog is imported. The Government believes such claims are often falsely proffered as a defence against prosecution.

However, regulations to be signed next week by Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue – which are due to come into force next month – will place restrictions on possessing or controlling a dog that had a procedure to crop their ears after the rules were put in place.

The regulations are to target those found operating or in control of vehicles, vessels or aircraft used for importing dogs with cropped ears.

People in breach of certain regulations would be eligible for fines of up to €250,000 and up to five years in jail for more serious offences, or penalties of €5,000 or up to six months in prison in less serious cases.

Mr McConalogue said he has been working with animal welfare charities who had identified ear cropping as a “serious issue requiring further restrictions”.

“I am delighted to confirm that there will be stricter restrictions introduced to help combat this barbaric act in the weeks ahead,” he said.

The regulations will restrict importing dogs with cropped ears, except for when a licence is obtained, which will significantly restrict the grounds for claiming an animal was imported as a defence.

They will also prohibit the sale or supply of dogs with cropped ears, with exemptions where it is medically allowed or for registered animal welfare charities who are rehoming seized or rescued dogs. The regulations will also seek to clamp down on meetings of dog owners where breeds with cropped ears are present.

This will be done by introducing a prohibition on showing these dogs, targeted at the owner or occupier of a premises where dogs with cropped ears are shown or compete.

Dogs Trust spokeswoman Corina Fitzsimons said the procedure was “abhorrent” and a mutilation of an animal “purely for aesthetic purposes”. She said cropping harms dogs, whose ears offer protection to the ear canal and are used for communication, and is often done by untrained people.

Gillian Bird, head of education with the Dublin Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, said the practice can be done for cosmetic reasons – as not every dog with cropped ears is used for fighting by its owner – but also for dogs used in illegal fights.

“If the dog is in a fighting situation it is one less thing for the opponent to grab a hold of,” she said, adding that the society had seen an increase in dogs with their ears cropped in recent years.