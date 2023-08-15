Roses seek to set themselves apart from field ahead of big day in Tralee

Some of the 32 hopefuls at the RTÉ Rose of Tralee launch at Royal Hospital Kilmainham, Dublin. Photograph: Dominick Walsh

At the launch of the 2023 Rose of Tralee International Festival on Tuesday morning, all 32 hopefuls walked the grounds of Royal Hospital Kilmainham dressed in red and sporting white sashes, looking to set themselves apart from the field.

The Roses, representing women across the Irish diaspora, will travel to Tralee on Friday ahead of the start of the five-day festival. The winner of the Rose of Tralee crown will be chosen next week in a live TV event.

Charlotte Burton (27) is the South Australia Rose, and will be the first married woman to compete for the prize. But for her, being a Rose has been more about connecting with what it means to be Irish-Australian.

“I talk a lot about this, especially people who are first generation Australian – you are in a liminal position where you feel like you don’t identify with a lot of the people around you, but you also feel like you’re disconnected from your relatives who all live in Ireland,” the Adelaide native said sipping on a takeout coffee outside the Irish Museum of Modern Art.

Burton’s parents are both from Ireland – her mother is from Youghal, Co Cork and her father from New Ross, Co Wexford – and left for Australia in the 1980s. Joining the Rose circuit at home, and in turn touring around Ireland ahead of the festival, has helped her reconnect with something that was missing from her upbringing.

“It was very much a shared experience with a lot of these women – especially women that I did the Rose of Tralee with – who had Irish parent who had moved [from Ireland] and who felt like they were Irish, but often weren’t validated in that. It was about validating those feelings.”

Kate Henegan (27), the Mayo Rose, is an early favourite to win the 2023 Rose of Tralee, according to one bookmaker. She didn’t seem too fazed on Tuesday – she’s been planning for this since 2005, when she was eight years old, she said.

“Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin was just after winning the Rose of Tralee as the Mayo Rose, and that’s when I first became aware of the festival, really,” Henegan, an Irish traditional and classical musician from Castlebar, said.

“[Ní Shúilleabháin’s] mom was the vice-principal in my national school at the time, and she came back and visited our school, and it was really exciting time for our school community, and a momentous moment in my childhood – I thought to myself at that age, I’m going to do that when I’m older.”

Amy Gillen also stood out. The London Rose (27) wasn’t wearing a dress, but rather a red, oversized suit – perhaps a more bold statement than one might assume, given the context. “I find it so empowering,” she said.

Rose of Tralee presenters Dáithí Ó Sé and Kathryn Thomas were on hand in Kilmainham, meeting the Roses for the first time.

“The Rose of Tralee Rose Tour is in full swing and it’s been a pleasure to meet and get to know this year’s Roses. Next stop the Kingdom,” Ó Sé said.

The Rose of Tralee International Festival runs from Friday, August 18th until Tuesday, August 22nd.