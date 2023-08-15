Justice for Omagh families ‘at heart’ of Government policy, says Tánaiste

Family members take part in the memorial service in Omagh to mark 25 years since the atrocity when a Real IRA bomb in the town killed 29 people, and unborn twins, and injured 220. Photograph: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images

Justice for the victims of the Omagh bombing and their families will be “at the heart of any action the Government takes,” the Tánaiste has said on the 25th anniversary of the atrocity.

Events will take place in Omagh on Tuesday to mark 25 years since the Real IRA car bomb exploded in the centre of the town, killing 29 people and unborn twins.

A private memorial service is due to take place in the town in the afternoon, and flowers will be laid at the obelisk which marks the bomb site just after 3pm, the time the device exploded on August 15th, 1998.

A public service organised by the Omagh Churches Forum took place at the Memorial Garden in Omagh on Sunday.

Michael Gallagher, whose 21-year-old son Aiden was among those killed in the bomb, described the crowds which attended as a “powerful testimony to community spirit and cohesion 25 years after our small town was ripped apart”.

Earlier this year the UK government ordered an independent statutory inquiry into the bombing following a High Court ruling there was a “real prospect” the bombing could have prevented. It also recommended an investigation on both sides of the Border.

A date has not yet been set for the opening of the inquiry, which will take place once a public consultation has been completed and the terms of reference have been finalised.

The Northern Secretary, Chris Heaton-Harris, said that “while responsibility for this appalling crime lies with the murderers and those that assisted them, it is important that all lessons are learned and that confidence in this is given to the families of those affected, and to wider society”.

There have been calls for the Irish Government to establish its own, separate inquiry.

Both the Irish and British governments issued statements to mark the 25th anniversary of the atrocity, expressing their sympathies with the victims, their families and all those affected by the bombing.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin said officials “stand ready to engage with members of the UK’s Inquiry team as soon as they are appointed.

“When we have further clarity on the nature of the UK inquiry, I will then consider, along with the Minister for Justice and my Cabinet colleagues, the next steps in this jurisdiction,” he said.

“As has been done in relation to a number of historical inquiries, this State will co-operate fully.”

Mr Martin said he had been “honoured to meet with, and listen to, the families of the Omagh bomb victims over many years, most recently in June”.

The bombing, he said, “showed the appalling impact of violence on communities . . . we must keep working relentlessly on peace, dialogue and rebuilding trust”.

Mr Heaton-Harris said he had previously “visited the site of the bombing with relatives of the deceased – a very sobering experience – and crossed the road to visit the Memorial Garden of Light which commemorates all those who lost their lives.

“Today, like they were then, my thoughts are with the families and all those impacted by the Omagh bombing a quarter of a century ago.”