Carrick-on-Shannon rallies around bereaved Ukrainian grieving for family killed in Russian bombardment

The port of Kherson, Ukraine, where seven people, including the 23-day-old sister of Kateryna Konishcheva, died over the weekend. File photograph: New York Times

Residents of Carrick-on-Shannon are rallying around a young Ukrainian woman whose mother, stepfather, 11-year-old brother and newborn sister were killed by Russian shelling in the Kherson region.

Seven people, including the 23-day-old sister of Kateryna Konishcheva, died in the attack over the weekend.

Ms Konishcheva (18) has recently been working part-time in BR Bistro & Bar, which was on Monday organising a book of condolences and service in support of the devastated teenager.

“It is just devastating news. She is crying all the time,” said Ramona Cucharec, who works in the restaurant.

READ MORE

Ms Cucharec said the community was invited to the service to show their support for Ms Konishcheva and that the book of condolences would be open from 3pm to 7pm on Monday.

Fine Gael Cllr Finola Armstrong McGuire said Ms Konishcheva had been very excited about the birth of her sister just three weeks ago and had been showing photographs of baby Sophia to her colleagues and friends.

“We all feel very sorry for this girl,” she said.

Shocked

Colm McGrath, president of Carrick-on-Shannon Chamber of Commerce, said the news was shocking and underlined the horror of the war.

“All we can do is offer our sympathy to this girl and to all the families from Ukraine — probably none of them untouched by these events,” he said.

Co-owner of BR Bistro Bashkim Berisha said in a Facebook post that Ms Konishcheva had suffered “an unimaginable loss”.

“We encourage the community of Carrick-on-Shannon and the surrounding areas to join us in paying respects and offering support to Kateryna,” stated the post.

It is understood that Ms Konishcheva and her boyfriend arrived in the Republic some months ago. She has two other siblings, a 20-year-old brother who lives abroad and a 16-year-old sister living with her 80-year-old grandmother in another part of Ukraine.