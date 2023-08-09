Weather: sunny spells and showers forecast across Ireland for rest of week

Taking shelter at the Bray Air Display on July 30th, where showers failed to dampen spirits. Photograph: Nick Bradshaw

Ireland will see some sunshine, with spells of rain, for the rest of the week, Met Éireann has forecast.

Today, Wednesday, will be warm and humid with highest temperatures of 20 to 25 degrees. It will be mostly cloudy and misty this morning with isolated patches of drizzle and fog. It will become sunnier this afternoon and evening, and stay dry apart from isolated showers.

Thursday will be “mostly cloudy with limited sunny spells” with patchy drizzle, mist and fog as well. The weather should be breezy with freshening southeasterly breezes on Thursday.

Outbreaks of rain will develop in the west and southwest towards evening extending northeastwards later in the day, with highest temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees.

The weather is to turn “breezier with fresher and showery conditions” to the end of the week, according to the forecast.

Thursday night will see the rain clearing from northern and eastern parts of the country, with clear spells and scattered showers following from the southwest.

Temperatures will be “very mild”, not falling below 13 to 15 degrees.

Friday is due to be “blustery with sunshine and widespread passing showers, some heavy and possibly thundery across Atlantic counties”, Met Éireann said.

Southwest breezes will be moderate to fresh and gusty. The highest temperatures will range from 18 to 22 degrees, highest across the east and northeast. Spells of showery rain are forecasted to develop along Atlantic coasts overnight Friday, pushing inland through the night.

The weather should remain breezy with moderate to fresh southwest winds on Friday night, with mild temperature continuing, not falling below 13 to 15 degrees.Spells of showery rain will continue through the day Saturday, with “heavy falls possible at times, along with spells of sunshine”. However, it will be “fresher”, with highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees.

Sunday is forecasted to be a “similar day to Saturday, with further spells of showery rain, again with the possibility of some heavier falls”. The highest temperatures forecasted for Sunday range from 17 to 21, with moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.