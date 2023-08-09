Child hospitalised following Co Antrim road crash

Emergency services at the scene of a serious crash in Carrickfergus, Co Antrim. Photograph: Presseye

One child has been hospitalised following a road traffic incident in Co Antrim on Wednesday afternoon.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) received an emergency call at 11.40am on Wednesday following reports of a crash in the High Street area of Carrickfergus.

A spokesman for NIAS said it dispatched four emergency crews, two ambulance officers and one doctor to the scene. The charity air ambulance was also tasked to attend.

“Following initial assessment and treatment at the scene, one patient was taken by ambulance to Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children,” the spokesman said.

A spokesman for the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said High Street, Castle Street and part of the Marine Highway close to the town have been closed due to the “serious” collision.

“Road users and pedestrians are asked to avoid the area,” the spokesman added.