Two killed and three injured on way to debs ball in Monaghan road crash

Emergency services at the scene of the fatal crash at Legnakelly Cross near Clones, Co Monaghan, on Monday evening. Photograph: Philip Fitzpatrick

Two people have been killed and three seriously injured in a road crash in Monaghan near Clones.

It’s understood that some of the individuals were travelling to a secondary school debs ball when the incident happened at 6.45pm on Monday evening.

Gardaí are currently at the scene of the collision on the N54 in Legnakelly (Clones to Smithborough road).

Gardaí said in a statement: “At this time, An Garda Síochána can confirm three persons have been taken to hospital, two of which are in critical condition.

“Two fatalities remain at the scene.”

The road is currently closed and local diversions are in place, according to gardaí.

More to follow.