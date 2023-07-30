Young footballer fights burning skin condition to help team to league victory

Sophia will be cheering on the Girls in Green as they play Nigeria in their last World Cup 2023 fixture. Photograph: Dawson family/PA

A young footballer from Co Meath has overcome a burning skin condition, which causes painful blisters on her feet, to help her side become league champions.

Sophia Dawson (12) took up football because she wanted to remain active after being forced to leave Irish dancing when classes became too painful.

Sophia was diagnosed with epidermolysis bullosa simplex (EBS) – a severe form of the incurable genetic skin condition also known as “butterfly skin” – two months after being born.

Epidermolysis bullosa (EB) is a group of rare diseases causing blisters which quickly burst and leave slow-healing wounds.

Despite her condition, Sophia battled through the pain to play every game in goals last season for Donacarney Celtic Under 12s as they finished top of the Metropolitan Girls League Division A.

She will be cheering on Ireland on Monday with parents, Aisling and Mark, and little brother, Alfie, as the Girls in Green play Nigeria in their last World Cup 2023 fixture.

“I love watching the Women’s World Cup in Australia this year and my favourite Ireland player is Katie McCabe,” Sophia said.

The young player said she managed to convince her parents to let her join a team after she enjoyed playing with friends.

“Before I joined Donacarney, I loved playing football outside with my friends,” she said

“All of my friends were joining football clubs and I kept asking my parents if I could.

“Eventually, they gave in and said I could give it a go.”

Sophia supports Manchester United and her favourite player is Marcus Rashford because of his “ability and charity work”.

She managed to play the full season despite the pain in her feet caused by her condition.

“I played one whole football season as a goalkeeper, even though my feet burn, sting and blister after matches,” she said.

“My parents were incredibly proud of me because of the ups and downs I went through and our team even won the league.

“I couldn’t believe my luck at the awards ceremony when I was named player’s player of the year. My mam even cried.”

Joanna Joyce, head of advocacy at EB charity Debra, said the government could do more to transform the lives of people impacted by EB in Ireland.

“For the price of two cups of coffee a day, the Government can help to ease the lifelong pain, physical and mental trauma that people with EB endure,” she said.

“In many cases, EB can be an invisible condition which has a hugely negative impact on people’s lives, yet those living with it are still struggling to access vital supports and services.”

Sophia’s father also suffers from EBS and her parents knew she had the condition when they found blisters on her feet when she was a baby.

“I wish for one day there to be a cure for all types of EB and with Debra’s support we might get there,” she said. – PA