Gardaí seek taxi driver after Kildare collision kills man (20s)

Taxi driver is understood to have collected a fare from Lucan Road/New Adamstown Link Road area of R403. Photograph: iStock

Gardaí in Kildare investigating a fatal road traffic collision involving a truck and a car last Tuesday are appealing for a taxi driver to come forward.

A passenger in the car, a man in his 20s, was fatally injured in the collision, which occurred at approximately 10:50pm on July 18th on the R403 in Celbridge. The driver of the car failed to remain at the scene.

A man in his late teens was subsequently arrested as part of this investigation and detained at a Garda station in the east. He has since been released without charge and a file will be prepared for the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions.

[ Motorcyclist (40s) dies after collision with car in Co Wicklow ]

Gardaí are now appealing for a taxi driver to come forward, who they believe was travelling on the R403 between Celbridge and Lucan at approximately 11pm on Tuesday, July 18th.

READ MORE

It is believed this taxi driver collected a fare from the Lucan Road/New Adamstown Link Road area of the R403 and brought the fare to the Liffey Valley/Palmerstown area of Dublin.

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage and were travelling on the R403 in Celbridge between 10:30pm and 11:15pm on Tuesday, July 18th, are asked to make this available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Leixlip Garda station on 01 666 7800, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.