Unsettled weather to continue with wind and rain warnings in parts of Ireland

Met Éireann has indicated that the unsettled weather will continue with a Status Yellow rain warning in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo.

The weather warning for the three counties came in to effect at 9am on Saturday and will end at midnight. The forecaster says that frequent heavy showers on Saturday may lead to localised flooding.

It will be blustery today with sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers will be heavy, especially in the northwest with the chance of thunder and spot flooding. Highest temperatures will be in the range of 16 to 20 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest winds.

There will be clear spells and scattered showers at first tonight, some of the showers heavy and possibly thundery in the northwest of the country. Later in the night, cloud will thicken from the south with rain developing in Munster towards dawn on Sunday. Temperatures will reach lows of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh and gusty southwest to west breezes.

It looks set to be mostly cloudy on Sunday with outbreaks of rain spreading northeastwards over the country, turning heavy in places. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees will be reached with fresh southwest winds.

It is set to be humid and breezy on Sunday night with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle. The country will see lowest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh west to southwest winds.

Met Éireann says that next week will involve “changeable and mixed weather conditions.” However, long dry spells are expected between showers on Tuesday and Wednesday.

It is expected to begin cloudy and damp on Monday morning with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. A clearance to bright spells and scattered showers is expected for the afternoon and evening, some of the showers heavy and prolonged. We will have maximum temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees in fresh and gusty west to southwest winds.

There will be scattered showers on Monday night, the showers becoming mainly confined to Atlantic coastal counties later. Minimum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees in moderate west to northwest winds.

A bright day is forecast for Tuesday with good sunny spells and just passing showers. Maximum temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze. A few showers about on Tuesday night, but there will be plenty of dry weather overall. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate northwest breezes.

It is anticipated to be fresh and breezy on Wednesday with sunny spells and showers, some of the showers heavy with the chance of thunder. Maximum temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in fresh northerly winds. On Wednesday night, there will be good clear spells and isolated showers. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees in moderate northerly breezes.