‘No one wants Dublin to win’: Kerry prepares for the most familiar – and competitive – of All-Irelands

Abbeydorney GAA Club held a jersey day this week ahead of the Kerry v Dublin All-Ireland final on Sunday. Photograph: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus Ltd

The Kingdom awaits. There was no getting away from it in Kerry this week – an All-Ireland against Dublin is serious.

The two teams have met more than any other pairing in championship football, in finals, semi-finals and quarter-finals since 1893 – 32 times, one for every county in Ireland.

But it is 38 years since the Kingdom’s last All-Ireland victory over Dublin, when Kerry was captained by the late great Páidí O’Sé. And the Kingdom is poised.

In Rathmore, on the border with Cork, where Paul Murphy and goalie Shane Ryan are local clubmen, the place was awash with green and gold – literally. The dry cleaning and laundry service O’Connor’s Washbasket reminded some of the 1985 final, when an ad for Bendix washing machines featured Mick O’Dwyer and the Kerry team saying: “Only Bendix could whitewash this lot”. And they were right in 1985.

Nora O'Connor outside the Washbasket in Rathmore, Co Kerry, ahead of the All-Ireland final against Dublin on Sunday. Photograph: Don MacMonagle

And if Kerry colour was a little slacker in Killarney yesterday, put it down to this being the second year of an early August All-Ireland.

“It feels more natural in September. I can’t believe there will be no football for the rest of the year,” one Killarney man said.

The third Sunday was like a religion for Kerry people, the harvest and the turf and all just ahead of the Listowel Races. Women said they missed the schoolchildren in their green and gold, looking forward to lessons off when Kerry won and the team captain did his rounds.

Still, reality was dawning as stands selling buntings and flags began to set up on the Muckross Road, Park Road and in College Square.

At the Killarney Outlet Centre, Sean House, assistant manager of the Kerry GAA store, and his staff were racing trying to restock Kerry caps, jerseys and flags, and the very popular baby outfits.

“The surprising thing is how many Northern Irish families we have buying Kerry jerseys. A number of Tyrone families were in this morning saying, ‘You’d never think it, we’re from Tyrone’,” he said.

He puts it down to the fact that no one wants Dublin to win, but also “the David Clifford factor”.

“David Clifford is a huge draw for the kids from all counties. They are obsessed with David Clifford,” he said.

In Killarney, Ambrose O’Donovan, captain of the winning 1984 Kerry team over Dublin in the centenary final, a key figure in the 1985 clash with the Dubs, and now one of the most listened to GAA commentators when it comes to not just live commentary on Radio Kerry but to match perspective, reckons it will be very tight.

O’Donovan said: “This is going to be as close a game as you are ever going to see. This is going to come down to use of the bench and if Dublin will be able to mark David Clifford.

“They might have to put three people on him. It should be a great game of football.”

Paul Murphy was on his bike around Killarney on Wednesday, and a number of the players including Gavin White and Adrian Spillane were having lunchtime meetings and humorous banter in the sunshine at the outdoor cafe dining area at Kenmare Place.

Commentators observed how relaxed they seemed – a good sign they said.

“All the work is done. They are as fit as fiddles,” was the consensus.

Jimmy Deenihan, former Fine Gael minister and veteran of the great Kerry teams of the 70s and 80s and their clashes with Dublin, said this is the game everyone has been waiting for.

“It’s the game that will lift football this year. It’s the game everyone wanted,” Deenihan said.

The fact the season was over so early was not helping football – but this game is one people wanted.

“That rivalry between Kerry and Dublin is still there. It’s respectful. But at the same time it is intense,” he said.

It is also going to prove once and for all who were the greatest team in modern times – Kerry or Dublin.