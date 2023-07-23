Ryanair to operate flights to Greek island of Rhodes as normal

Budget airline Ryanair is currently operating flights to and from the Greek island of Rhodes as normal.

A wildfire has raged on Rhodes for six days, forcing thousands of tourists and island residents to shelter in schools and indoor stadiums on Sunday after they were evacuated from coastal villages and resorts.

In a statement on Sunday, Ryanair said its flights to and from Rhodes Airport are currently operating “as normal and unaffected by the forest fires”.

“Passengers departing from Rhodes should be advised that we will accept temporary travel documentation issued by the Greek Police,” it said.

“The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs has also set up a help desk at Rhodes airport to assist visitors who have lost their travel documents.

“Please check your Ryanair app where you will be notified of any changes to your Ryanair flight.”

Coastguard vessels and dozens of private boats carried more than 2,000 tourists from beaches on Saturday after the wildfire was fanned by strong winds and rekindled along the southeastern part of the island, popular with tourists for beaches and ancient ruins.

Many fled their hotels when huge flames reached the seaside villages of Kiotari, Gennadi, Pefki, Lindos, Lardos and Kalathos. Large groups gathered in the streets under a smoke-filled red sky waiting to be taken to safety.