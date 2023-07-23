‘Everyone is agreeing it will be a tight game’ - hurling fans in Kilkenny and Limerick hold their breath

Kilkenny fans John and Nora Smith at Ossory Park, Kilkenny ahead of the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final between Kilkenny and Limerick. Photograph: INPHO/Tom Maher

Kilkenny may have lifted the Liam McCarthy Cup 36 times but the Cats fans are not showing any outward confidence as the whistle has now blown in the fight to stop opponents Limerick winning four All-Ireland senior hurling final titles in a row.

The 15 strong team under Urlingford man Derek Lyng who manages the side in his bid to claim his first senior title match since he took over the helm from Brian Cody has according to fans “the talent and steely determination” to lead his men to success at Croke Park and lay claim to their first top silver wear in eight years.

The father-of-three made his debut for the Cats under Brian Cody’s management in 2001 at just 24 years of age and now he is at the helm of the team. The 45-year-old was named as Cody’s successor in August last year.

Kilkenny streets in the city, towns and villages were ghosted by fans who packed pubs, restaurants and hotels to watch the hotly anticipated match, with screams of excitement when Kilkenny scored the first point of the match within a minute of kick-off by Paddy Deegan.

When Kilkenny secured it’s first goal after six minutes followed by another point one fan watching the match in O’Driscoll’s Bar husband and wife Declan and Amanda Reddy smiled saying; “It’s going our way but lets hope it’s not to early and they loose their energy and focus. Everyone is agreeing it will be a tight game with a final score of two to three points between the sides. Kilkenny are so hungry for a win. They’ve had a drought for too long.”

PJ Lanigan owner of Lanigan’s Bar in Kilkenny city added: “Kilkenny are always more dangerous when they are the under players. I think Kilkenny will win, it’ll be a tough one but two or three points will be between them.”

There is no shortage of colour around the medieval city and indeed in the towns of Graiguenamanagh, Thomastown, Callan, Urlingford and Johnstown with members of the public proudly wearing the county colours and cars awash with window flags.

The county clings tightly to the honour of holding the winning of All-Ireland Senior hurling title winners more than any other county in Ireland.

“We may not be loud and exuberant about being in the final but it’s the calm, controlled and calculating mindset is what will win the team and fans another titled,” added Noreen Hayes from St Canice’s Parish in the city who believes the final whistle will be in favour of a four point win for Kilkenny with a scoreline of 2-15 to 2-11.

The mass exodus from Kilkenny city and county began early this morning with thousands of cars and buses leaving the county on the 90 minute drive to Croke Park.

Details of the homecoming for the Kilkenny Hurlers after the All- Ireland final even if the Cats win or loose have been confirmed by Kilkenny County Council for Monday with entertainment starting from 4.00pm.

On the other side of the country, in Limerick fans were out early in Pery Square in Limerick city, bedecked in green and with rain ponchos on.

“You can’t have everything the way you want it. The weather is against us but hopefully, the result will be favourable to us,” said Thomas Hartigan, who had taken shelter under a gazebo in the nearby People’s Park.

Thomas is in his late 40s and for the majority of his life, Limerick’s hurling dominance was not something that he ever expected but he savours it as the good times come.

“Look, it’s been a few years of nearly there before 2018 when we first got the win but it was coming,” added the county Limerick man who travelled into the city for the final.

“John Kiely has done a right job in charge and while we have him, it’s important to remember that we enjoy the success and even the losses that might come. It’s a golden team so celebrate them and what achievements come.”

Nearby as Pery Square open the gates to the public, it was a quiet affair to begin the afternoon build-up but for Seamus MacMahon and his friends, he was happy to get in early.

“I am happy to be here and celebrating the potential four-in-a-row win, this is history for us and I wanted to make sure that I am here for it,”

“I come from the city and to see many of our boys performing so well is just fantastic. It will be a tight game but I think we can edge it.”

Bernard Corbett and Tommy Doyle from Limerick City arrive ahead of the final. Photograph: INPHO/James Crombie

One of the golden boys from Limerick is missing with captain Declan Hannon ruled out of the final due to a knee injury but this isn’t much of a concern for Seamus.

“It’s not great to have one of our best players out but we missed [Cian] Lynch last year and we got over the line so here’s hoping the Limerick boys can do it again.”

Beating the Kilkenny team is no hard task for any hurling team especially when they are defending their claim as the last team to win the four-in-a-row having achieved the feat in 2009.

However the prospect of facing the cats is a daunting task for any team, but for the Limerick City man, he thinks the Shannon-siders will have enough to achieve greatness.

“Kilkenny never dies but if we go at them in the same way we went at Galway in the semis, we’ll edge it. Luimneach Abú,” concluded Seamus MacMahon.