Ukrainian government criticises use of Irish component in Iranian drone used to target civilians

The carburetor from Tralee-based company Tillotson was found in an Iranian-designed Shahed drone which has been used to target Ukrainian civilians.

The Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment has said it is investigating how components seemingly made in Ireland ended up in an Iranian drone that was shot down over Ukraine.

The carburetor (engine) of a Shahed drone, found in wreckage recovered in the city of Mykolaiv in recent days, was labelled as being made by Tillotson and is stamped: Made in Ireland.

Tillotson is an American company with a factory in Tralee, Co Kerry. It makes small engines for modern chainsaws, lawnmowers, brush cutters and leaf blowers.

The Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak said new sanctions are needed against companies that supply components to Russia.

He tweeted a photograph of the component and added: “The Russian Federation has been buying foreign technological products for many years, but now, when they are becoming instruments of killing people, terrorism and genocide, this must be stopped. @sanctionsgroup suggests specific steps. New sanctions are needed.”

The first photo shows a foreign engine carburetor of an Iranian UAV that attacked Mykolaiv.



The carburetor, as well as hundreds of other parts, are made in Western and Asian countries. RF often erase serial numbers in foreign components. In the second photo, you can see it. pic.twitter.com/2nGmDRhX50 — Andriy Yermak (@AndriyYermak) July 18, 2023

The EU has imposed sanctions on companies which has been supplying parts for Iranian drones which are being used by Russia against the civilian population in Ukraine.

A Department of Enterprise, Trade and Employment spokesman said: “Ireland implements a robust export control policy, which includes the application of the relevant EU and international standards for export control.

“Any breach of export controls is taken very seriously and the potential use of Irish components in Iranian drones used by the Russian Federation in Ukraine is being investigated, by the department.

“The department is also actively working with Conflict Armament Research (CAR) which is funded by the EU, to ensure, insofar as possible, that Irish components do not end up, either intentionally or unintentionally, in conflict zones around the world.”

In a statement Tillotson said it takes the use of its products very seriously. Its products are used in chainsaws and weed trimmers or in recreational applications like go karts and mini bikes.

Tillotson added: “However, although we do not design for military applications, some of the smaller engines that use our products can be adapted for that purpose and so we take extra steps to monitor that ‘dual use’.

“In that regard, we work closely with the government of the Republic of Ireland and CAR to monitor and track the sale and distribution of our products.”

The company said it registers its customers with the Republic of Ireland who help us “flag any direct sales that would be of potential concern.

“If any downstream misuse occurs, we then work with the ROI and CAR to identify the potential source or sources.

“Our first step is to identify if the relevant product is genuine or a fake and, if genuine, the potential customers who may have purchased it.

“We can generally limit the list to a handful of customers in a manner we are not at liberty to disclose. If the product is fake, we attempt to gain additional information on it to identify the source of the fake.”

The statement did not elaborate on whether the components in the drone were fake. Neither did the statement elaborate on how its components, if they were real, ended up in the Iranian drone.

Tillotson continued: “Through our efforts, we are also aware that our brand is commonly faked for lawn and garden purposes in China, and we have taken steps with the government of China to register our brand with their export controls to attempt to flag any unauthorized use.

“We are pleased with the cooperation between us and the relevant governmental agencies. We believe that together we have formulated effective ways to monitor and track the sale of our products and identify any potential areas of concern.”