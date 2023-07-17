Heavy rainfall causes river swimming area to close amid high levels of bacteria

Bacteria levels are high in the Nore due to run-off after recent heavy rainfall. Photograph: James Flynn

Kilkenny County Council says that heavy rainfall and run off from lands is the likely cause of high levels of bacteria which were found in the water at the popular Meadows swimming area in the city last Friday.

Due to water quality issues in the swimming area at Linear Park on the River Nore, swimming is prohibited until further testing is completed.

Kilkenny County Council says that the ban is expected to last for one to two weeks.

“Further water testing will be completed as soon as possible. Results will be published when available. Further updates will be issued on Kilkenny County Council website, social media outlets, local media and information will be posted at the swimming area.”

Heavy rainfall has also closed sea swimming spots in Dublin and Wexford in recent weeks.

The public was encouraged to encouraged to check beaches.ie, the national bathing website and its Twitter account @EPABeaches, before going to the beach to make sure that there are no reported swim restrictions.

Meanwhile, Met Eireann indicates that a spell of heavy rain, followed by showers could lead to localised flooding in Cork, Kerry and Waterford later this evening or tomorrow.

A Status Yellow weather warning will come in to effect in the three named countries from 8pm on Monday running until 3pm on Tuesday.

On a national level Met Eireann predicts sunny spells and scattered showers today. Cloud will gradually thicken from the south on Monday afternoon with rain pushing into the southwest this evening. Highs of 17 to 19 degrees in a moderate westerly breeze.

“It will become wet with rain spreading to most areas tonight, turning heavy in southern counties bringing a risk of spot flooding there. It’ll stay mostly dry in north Ulster, though. Southerly winds will be near calm for most, but will later freshen near southern coasts. Lows of 9 to 12 degrees.

“(It will be) a wet start for many, tomorrow, Tuesday, with outbreaks of rain. Rain will gradually clear eastwards into the Irish Sea during the afternoon, followed by showers, some heavy and possibly thundery. It will brighten up as the day goes on, however, with sunny spells developing in most parts by evening. Highs of 17 to 21 degrees, warmest in the south.”

Met Eireann says that the weather will remain “changeable and mixed” through the week ahead with temperatures slightly on the cool side for the time of year.