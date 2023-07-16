Two killed and seven injured in road crashes in Tipperary and Mayo

Two people have been killed and seven injured in separate road traffic collisions in Tipperary and Mayo. Photograph: Alan Betson

Two people have been killed and seven injured in separate road traffic collisions in Tipperary and Mayo.

A 19 year old man was killed and four other people injured when two cars collided on the N24 in Ballykisteen, Co Tipperary shortly before 9pm on Saturday.

The teenager was a passenger in one of the cars. His body was taken to the mortuary at University Hospital Waterford where a postmortem examination will take place.

The male driver and another male passenger in the same vehicle were taken to University Hospital Limerick, where the passenger remains in a serious condition.

The two occupants of the second vehicle were also taken to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The road remained closed on Sunday morning and gardaí have appealed for witnesses to contact them.

Meanwhile, a man in his 50s was killed in a two-vehicle collision in Co Mayo.

The crash happened on the N5 at Ballymiles, near Swinford, at approximately 3.35pm on Saturday.

The driver of one of the vehicles died.

The driver of the other vehicle was seriously injured and was taken to Mayo University Hospital.

A man and woman, both passengers from each car, were also receiving treatment after the collision. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.