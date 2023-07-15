Man dies in collision near Swinford

Mayo collision: A driver from one of the vehicles, a man in his 50s, suffered fatal injuries. The driver of the second vehicle, a male, was taken to Mayo University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries. Photograph: Alan Betson

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal two-vehicle traffic collision in Co Mayo on Saturday. The incident occurred at approximately 3.35pm on the N5 at Ballymiles near Swinford.

A driver from one these vehicles, a man in his 50s, suffered fatal injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, a male, was taken to Mayo University Hospital to receive treatment for serious injuries.

A man and woman, both passengers from each car, are also receiving treatment. Their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

A technical examination of the scene was conducted by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators on Saturday evening and the road has since reopened. Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Swinford Garda station on (094) 925 2990, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.