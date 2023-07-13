Meath man dies after motorbike crash in Thailand

Matthew Kennedy, who was in his early 20s, was hugely popular and his death has left the village in shock

A young Co Meath man has died following an crash in Asia.

Matthew Kennedy from Sadlier Hall, Dunboyne, was in a coma in recent weeks, after a serious motorbike incident in Thailand where he had been travelling with friends.

Sympathy was extended to the family of the St Peter’s GAA Club member at the July meeting of the Meath (GAA) County Committee on Monday.

Mr Kennedy was also remembered at Mass in Dunboyne on Sunday. Matthew, who was in his early 20s, was hugely popular and his death has left the village in shock.

A GoFundMe page which was set up on June 28th to help fund treatment after his crash has raised almost €59,000.

A note on the fundraising page says that Mr Kennedy had been left in a coma after a serious motorbike crash, and had also suffered other severe injuries. Money was being raised to support him and his family.

A spokesperson for the Department of Foreign Affairs says the Department is “aware of the case and is providing consular assistance. As with all consular cases, the Department does not comment on the details of any specific case”.