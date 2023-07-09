‘He was and is loved’: Boy killed in road collision laid to rest in Kilkenny

Billy Rockett from Milltown, Kilmacow, Co Kilkenny, was killed in a road collision on June 21st

A teenage boy full of “love, laughter and fun” who was killed in a road collision 17 days ago has been laid to rest.

Billy Rockett from Milltown, Kilmacow, Co Kilkenny, was killed in a road collision which occurred shortly after 2pm on the N10 (Waterford Road) at Dunderyark, Danesfort, Kilkenny on June 21st.

The 13-year-old, an only son, was a back seat passenger in the car and was pronounced dead at the scene by emergency services. His father Liam, who suffered serious head and spinal injuries, was rushed to St Luke’s General Hospital and later transferred to the Mater hospital in Dublin where he still remains.

A man and woman who were occupants in a jeep involved in the collision were also taken to the same hospital for treatment. Their injuries were described as non life-threatening.

READ MORE

Hundreds of people wearing colourful clothes came out in Kilmacow to remember Billy at his funeral on Sunday.

The hearse which brought Billy’s remains from Kilmacow Hurling and Football Club to St Senan’s Church was followed by his mother Jo and three sisters Ellen, Marie and Hannah, other relatives, friends and GAA family.

Football balloons were held aloft as the coffin was carried into the church. Billy’s requiem Mass was concelebrated by five priests.

The chief celebrant, Fr Martin Tobin, paid tribute to all Billy’s primary schoolfriends from St Patrick’s Strangsmills National School, which he attended before moving on to Abbey Community College.

Those who concelebrated the Mass were Frs Pierce McLoughlin, Tony O’Connor, Aaron Tanko and Eoin Teigue.

Mourners heard from Billy’s sister Marie that “Billy would not want us to be sad today”.

“For his 13 years of life he inspired and left a positive impression on us all, even if it was only a short encounter. Billy was and is loved,” she said.

Billy’s mother paid tribute to her son saying: “We as a family have met our first bump in the road. Billy, we can’t imagine how we are ever going to let you go. To you Liam (Billy’s father), you’ve never had the last word on me in the past 25 years, you are an amazing husband and father we can’t wait to have you back [home].

“The house is very quiet without you. We deliver this very special hug to you.”

Mourners were told by Fr Tobin that Billy was a beloved son and friend. He served as an altar boy in the church until last Christmas.

“The grief of today, is the onion grief. It stings our souls and fills our life with sorrow. There are layers and layers of grief,” Fr Tobin said.

“He had no ordinary life, his life was special. Billy never saw wrong in anyone, he was a living, walking, talking Google.

“Billy has been precious, he leaves behind a wealth of happiness. But we are not letting go of him. He was an angel on earth. He will talk to God about the loving family left behind. Billy you didn’t die young, you lived your life.”

Billy’s godfather and uncle Martin Dowling thanked the community for their “overwhelming support, as every gesture” was appreciated.

He thanked the emergency services and Fr Peter Muldowney who was at the scene and who had been “a continual support”. He also thanked the farming community “who have stepped in seamlessly”.

Through tears Mr Dowling added: “I want to thank Billy for 13 wonderful years who will be forever cherished and never forgotten.”