Gardaí seek information on whereabouts of teenager missing on Achill holiday

When Sebastian Palma Sigmond was last seen, he was wearing a navy blue jacket and trousers, brown boots and a peaked cap, gardaí said

Gardaí are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a missing teenager on Achill Island.

Sebastian Palma Sigmond (18), has been missing since Friday July 7th.

He was last seen by his family at around 5pm on Friday evening, when he left to go walking in the Dooagh area of Achill.

It is understood that the teenager is on holidays visiting family on the island.

He is described as being around five foot, nine inches tall with short black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, he was wearing a navy blue jacket and trousers, brown boots and a peaked cap.

A number of agencies are involved in the search, including the Coast Guard and Civil Defence.

Sebastian’s family are concerned for his welfare and have asked gardaí for their assistance in locating him.

Anyone who has seen Sebastian or who can assist in locating him is asked to contact Westport Garda Station on 098 25555, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.