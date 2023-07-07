‘We have all been blessed to have her in our lives for so long’: Prayer, politics and family keep 108-year-old sharp

Bridget Tierney celebrates her 108th birthday at her home in Loughduff, Co. Cavan on Wednesday morning. Photograph: Lorraine Teevan

Bridget Tierney’s memory remains sharp, easily recalling her first day of school aged four, or walking to hear Michael Collins speak. The great-great-grandmother, who turned 108 this week, has lived through two world wars, three pandemics and is one of the oldest people in Ireland.

All the neighbours in Loughduff, Co Cavan who visit Ms Tierney appreciate her sense of humour and sound advice. Her daughter, Kitty Cullen, says it is always a pleasure to visit her mother as “she brings a sense of calmness and happiness to all our lives”.

“Mammy was widowed in 1983, she worked just as hard on the farm as our father, Patrick. She has been a tower of strength to us all, especially since she lost her beloved son Vincent in November 2021. She is very family-oriented,” Ms Cullen says.

A grandmother of 30, great-grandmother of 45 and great-great grandmother of four – whose eight surviving children Mary, Margaret, Pauline, John, Betty, Tom, Kitty and Patricia are all pensioners themselves – is up at the crack of dawn every day, starting her morning with prayers and giving thanks for her long life.

Ms Tierney says: “I was four on my first day in school. I remember I started the same day as my sister Elizabeth, who was six. It is as clear to me as if it were yesterday.

“I can still recite the poetry I learned in national school. I try to keep my mind active by doing crosswords, watching quizshows and keeping up with current affairs”.

Ms Tierney has always had a love of politics and can remember walking to Granard as a child to hear Michael Collins speaking.

“I have voted in every election since I got my vote and I am proud of that,” she says.

For her 108th birthday, Ms Tierney’s large family has gathered over several days to see her. She was delighted to have local priest Fr PJ Hughes celebrate a Mass in her home to mark the occasion.

“Prayer is important to Mammy, so it is important to mark the day with Mass for her,” her son Tom says. “She is a very, happy content lady, always in good humour and loves to see people come and go. She has always had a positive mindset. We have all been blessed to have her in our lives for so long.”