Gardaí confirm woman and her four children have been located ‘safe and well’

Martina Ward has been located safe and well, gardaí have confirmed

Gardaí have confirmed that a mother and her four children who have been missing since last week have been located ‘safe and well’.

Martina Ward (32) and her children Charlie Carthy (5), Edward Carthy (4), Tom Carthy (2) and Emily Carthy (10 months) went missing from their home in Ballaghaderreen, Co Roscommon since Wednesday, June 28th.

They were last seen on Wednesday on Main Street, Swords, Co Dublin.

Gardaí said there were concerns for the well-being of Ms Ward and the four children but on Friday evening confirmed that they had all been located.