Dermot Kennedy fans descend on Marlay Park: ‘He has got music for everybody’

Dermot Kennedy is doing two nights at Marlay Park and three nights in July in Thomond Park. Photograph: Alan Betson

Dermot Kennedy began his European tour at a place not far from where he grew up in Rathcoole, Co Dublin.

Marlay Park has hosted many major acts over the years, but few are hometown heroes like Kennedy on what is his first date following his tour of North America.

Kennedy (31) attracts one of the most mixed crowds of any contemporary artist - men and women, young and old, couples and even families. His old-school songwriting vibe crosses over the generations. It feels like he has been around for years, but he only released his debut album four years ago.

Geoff and Suzan Ryan took two of their children Callum and Faye and Faye’s friend Lily Clarke who were wearing matching Dermot Kennedy tickets. “This is our Christmas present for everybody,” said Suzan. “I made the T-shirts myself. I’m feeling very creative since Covid-19. We love Dermot Kennedy.”

Dean Callaghan and Niamh Lennon, who have four children, were having a couple’s night out. “It’s a Father’s Day gift to me, but she’s a bigger fan,” said Dean. “Our kids all love him but we couldn’t afford six tickets.”

Friends Carla Tyrrell, Kayle Tyrrell, Leagh Rogers, Nicole O’Neill and Chloe O’Loughlin travelled together. “I think Dermot Kennedy’s music is for everybody,” said Chloe. “He’s very family orientated. He has got music for children and everybody is included. Every single person is going to enjoy this gig.”

Kennedy is doing two nights at Marlay Park and three nights in July in Thomond Park.

The 20,000 fans who descended on the south Dublin venue had a beautiful, breezy evening for it and Kennedy did not disappoint.

He took to the stage with Blossom, the last song on his latest album, Sonder, but it was the next song, Power over Me, his breakthrough single which got the crowd singing along.

It is a busy weekend for concerts with Blur and Sam Fender playing Malahide Castle and Iron Maiden in the 3Arena.