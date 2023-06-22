Protesters interrupt Micheál Martin’s opening address at neutrality forum

Protesters interrupted the Tánaiste's addressing opening the first of four days of discussion at UCC

Tánaiste Micheál Martin was forced to delay his address at the beginning of the first day of the Consultative Forum on International Security Policy at University College Cork when a group of protesters stood up and unfurled an anti-Nato banner.

Members of the Connolly Youth Movement group said Ireland had nothing to gain by embarking on an “imperialist enterprise” with the alliance.

Tánaiste ⁦@MichealMartinTD⁩ argues with protesters who interrupted the opening of the Consultative Forum on International Security in ⁦@UCC⁩ this morning. ⁦@IrishTimes⁩ pic.twitter.com/aAxm6E7o9s — Harry McGee (@harrymcgee) June 22, 2023

The forum’s chair, Professor Louise Richardson, also had her opening speech interrupted by a heckler. Former county councillor Diarmuid Ó Cadhla stood up and interrupted her address with a criticism of Nato and the forum, delivered in Irish and English.

He shouted ‘Mo náire tú” as he was being escorted from the hall by gardaí. Soon after his removal another heckler stood up to interrupted Professor Richardson’s speech.

READ MORE

Protesters shout down ⁦@MichealMartinTD⁩ as he begins his speech at the Consultative Forum on security and neutrality in Cork. pic.twitter.com/KGWtF4NI8f — Harry McGee (@harrymcgee) June 22, 2023

Thursday marks the first of four days of discussion on security and neutrality as part of the consultative forum.

Discussions are due to take place in University College Cork on subjects including maritime threats, cybersecurity and the wider security environment.

The forum will resume in Galway on Friday, before moving to Dublin for two days of discussion next week.

Remarks by President Michael D Higgins on the event in a newspaper interview last weekend drew attention to the constitution of the forum, with the President apologising to the chair, Ms Richardson, for a “throwaway remark” highlighting what he had described as a ““very large letter DBE”, or British damehood, beside her name in the programme.

The first protester to stand up on Thursday, Dominick Carroll, from the Cork Neutrality League, said he had tried to raise a point of order.

He said the point he tried to raise was that only one pro-neutrality group had been invited to address the forum.

He claimed the forum was unbalanced and asked for other groups to be invited.

The four young men who unfurled the anti-Nato banner and shouted down Mr Martin were from the Connolly Youth Movement, described on its website as a “communist and republican” youth organisation and read anti-war slogans from their phones for about ten minutes before being removed by gardaí.

Protesters outside said that anti-war protesters were attending the forum as ordinary members and it was their intention to continue making points and interrupting speakers during the course of the day.