‘Health and safety’ issues at National Symphony Orchestra referred to WRC by union

The National Symphony Orchestra performing at the Department of Foreign Affairs' EU 50 Gala Concert in the National Concert Hall in May.

The union representing musicians in the National Symphony Orchestra has referred “health and safety” issues to the Workplace Relations Commission, saying its members are frustrated by the failure of management at the National Concert Hall to address what it describes as “psychosocial risk factors”.

Asked to clarify the complaint, Siptu sector organiser Michelle Quinn said “a psychosocial risk is any occurrence that can either physically or psychologically harm an individual or collective of people. And we believe currently within the NCH, for a variety of reasons, that potential exists.”

Ms Quinn said there had been “copious correspondence” between the two sides but that “our members have now lost confidence that the matters are capable of resolution at local level”.

The NSO was established in 1948 by RTÉ but was placed 1½ years ago under the remit of the NCH.

It has received significantly improved funding from the Government, something Ms Quinn acknowledged, but when Minister for Culture and the Arts Catherine Martin engaged with senators during a debate on the National Cultural Institutions (National Concert Hall) (Amendment) Bill in January, she was asked about issues relating to the orchestra’s management by Marie Sherlock of Labour.

Having welcomed some of the developments in relation to the orchestra, Ms Sherlock said “I am aware, however, that there are significant management issues relating to the orchestra, which will definitely need to be ironed out if the true potential of the orchestra in the National Concert Hall is to be fully realised. It is a matter for the National Concert Hall but we cannot allow matters to escalate any further and they will have to be dealt with.”

The Minister replied that “we are working closely with the National Concert Hall to ensure a smooth transition. We are supporting a change-management process and I understand a dedicated consultant has been appointed to support this process.”

On Thursday, Ms Quinn said Siptu was calling on the executive management team and board of management at the NCH to “redouble its efforts to fulfil its obligations under Section 8 of the 2005 Safety Health Welfare at Work Act, which compels employers to ensure, ‘so far as is reasonably practicable, the safety, health and welfare at work of his or her employees’.”

“These bodies should also be mindful of Section 80 of the Act, which makes clear that managers will be held accountable for any breaches of workplace rights committed due to neglecting to intervene to prevent them taking place.

“While we remain willing and anxious to engage with management to resolve the issues clearly impacting our members’ working environment, in the interim the matters are being referred to the WRC,” she said.

The National Concert Hall’s management was contacted for a response.