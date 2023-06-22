Dáil spending watchdog to seek ‘immediate explanation’ from RTÉ on undeclared Tubridy payments

Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee Brian Stanley: ‘Today’s revelations are just yet another example of the poor levels of transparency and questionable culture that has dominated RTÉ for too long.’ Photograph: Gareth Chaney Collins

The Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC) is to seek an “immediate explanation” from RTÉ after it emerged that it understated the pay of former Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy by more than €300,000 over six years.

In a statement, PAC chair Brian Stanley said “what has happened is utterly unacceptable and yet another serious breach of trust between our national broadcaster and the public”.

Mr Stanley contrasted the news with the payment last year by RTÉ of €1.2 million for unpaid employee PRSI.

“Just last year, RTÉ was forced to make a settlement of €1.2 million to Revenue for unpaid employee PRSI and the broadcaster is now under investigation by the Department of Social Protection for the misclassification and bogus self employment of over 100 employees.”

“Today’s revelations are just yet another example of the poor levels of transparency and questionable culture that has dominated RTÉ for too long, and this needs to change.”

“As chair of the Public Accounts Committee I have written to the members of the committee requesting that we seek an immediate explanation from RTÉ on this matter,” he said in a statement released by Sinn Féin.

External accountants are to review the contracts of the top 10 highest paid presenters in RTÉ after an initial investigation revealed the broadcaster had understated how much it was paying the former Late Late Show presenter.

“The PAC is demanding the full details surrounding the circumstances that led to this understatement by RTÉ in its accounts.”

Fianna Fáil Senator Malcolm Byrne, who sits on the Oireachtas media committee, said the revelations would “not help RTÉ's case for additional public funding”.

There is a need for “complete transparency by RTÉ, the Late Late Show and Ryan Tubridy himself. The public must be told what agreements were entered into, who knew about them and who approved them,” he said.

The Grant Thornton report into the financial arrangement disclosed by RTÉ should be published as soon as possible, he said.

“On publication, RTÉ and Grant Thornton will be invited to appear before the Oireachtas Media Committee and they should be clear about what has happened and any actions that will be taken,” he said.

“There is also a need to provide regular reports to Minister Catherine Martin”