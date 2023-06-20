Orange weather warning issued for entire country as ‘extremely intense’ rainfall recorded

Flooding experienced at Iveagh Gardens, Crumlin on Tuesday following a deluge of rain.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange weather warning for sudden downpours until 6pm on Tuesday. The Road safety Authority has also warned road users to expect reduced visibility and a higher risk of vehicles aquaplaning, particularly on motorways and dual carriageways.

Parts of Dublin city experienced severe flooding after a sudden downpour of rain just before 12pm.

Large parts of Dublin 12 and Dublin 8 were affected by spot flooding and a number of drains could not deal with the sudden deluge as a result. Lunchtime shoppers were soaked as heavy rains hit the Dame Street and St Stephen’s Green areas.

Dublin City Council said that teams from the drainage department were attending the Crumlin area where an “extremely intense” 12mm of rain fell within a five minute period.

READ MORE

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council told The Irish Times: “DCC Drainage is aware of a heavy downpour in the Crumlin area. Our rain gauge in Crumlin recorded 12mm of rain in a 5 minute period, which is extremely intense and that a number of manholes have surged. DCC Drainage crews are on site dealing with any issues.

“It is possible that heavy showers will continue in the Dublin area throughout the afternoon.

“DCC is monitoring the situation and deploying recourse as required.”

[ Lifeguards hospitalised, ‘biblical’ flash flooding and house fire caused by lightning strike across Kerry and Clare ]

Met Éireann has upgraded its weather warning to status orange for the entire country, which remains in place until 10pm this evening.

It warned that there would be very heavy showers producing significant rainfall accumulations over short time periods, spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

We're responding to spot flooding across the city following heavy rain after a #thunderstorm



🚗 Drive through slowly, avoid a bow wave



💧 test your brakes when you leave the water



📽️ Dolphins Barn firefighters at pluvial flooding today@MetEireann pic.twitter.com/RHx1g7P20n — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) June 20, 2023

Further thunderstorms will develop across the afternoon, Met Éireann said and there will be the possibility of hail later this evening. Temperatures will remain at 18 to 22 degrees, falling to 10 degrees overnight.

More heavy showers are expected on Wednesday afternoon, but dry weather will clear from the west throughout the day, meaning showers will be confined to southern and eastern counties, Met Éireann said.

The Road safety Authority warned motorways and dual carriageways presented a danger of cars travelling at higher speeds hitting low lying water and aquaplaning – a process in which the vehicle essentially slides across the surface of the water, offering little or no control to drivers.

The authority urged all road users to take extra care during the orange weather warnings for thunderstorms and very heavy showers until 6pm today. heavy rain showers are expected in Northern Ireland until 8pm.

The authority said road users should be aware of possible flash flooding; very difficult conditions brought about by reduced visibility and power outages.

It said that drivers need to slow down and allow a greater braking distance between themselves and the vehicle in front in wet weather conditions.

Pedestrians, cyclists and motorcyclists should be aware that visibility and light is reduced in poor weather conditions.

For more weather updates, visit Met Éireann’s website: www.met.ie