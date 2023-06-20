Orange weather warning issued for entire country as ‘extremely intense’ rainfall recorded

Met Éireann has issued a yellow weather warning for the entire country which remains in place until 10pm on Tuesday.

Met Éireann has issued a status orange weather warning for the entire country on Tuesday.

Parts of Dublin city experienced severe flooding after a sudden downpour of rain just before 12pm.

Large parts of Dublin 12 and Dublin 8 were affected by spot flooding and a number of manholes have surcharged as a result. Motorists have been warned that there will be poor visibility with further downpours expected throughout the day.

Dublin City Council said that teams from the drainage department were attending the Crumlin area where an “extremely intense” 12mm of rain fell within a five minute period.

READ MORE

A spokesperson for Dublin City Council told The Irish Times: “DCC Drainage is aware of a heavy downpour in the Crumlin area. Our rain gauge in Crumlin recorded 12mm of rain in a 5 minute period, which is extremely intense. A number of manholes have surcharged. DCC Drainage crews are on site dealing with any issues.

“It is possible that heavy showers will continue in the Dublin area throughout the afternoon.

“DCC is monitoring the situation and deploying recourse as required.”

[ Lifeguards hospitalised, ‘biblical’ flash flooding and house fire caused by lightning strike across Kerry and Clare ]

Met Éireann has upgraded its weather warning to status orange for the entire country, which remains in place until 10pm this evening.

It warned that there would be very heavy showers producing significant rainfall accumulations over short time periods, spot flooding, poor visibility and difficult travelling conditions.

Further thunderstorms will develop across the afternoon, Met Éireann said and there will be the possibility of hail later this evening. Temperatures will remain at 18 to 22 degrees, falling to 10 degrees overnight.

More heavy showers are expected on Wednesday afternoon, but dry weather will clear from the west throughout the day, meaning showers will be confined to southern and eastern counties, Met Éireann said.

More to follow.