House fire caused by lightning strike in Clare, flash flooding causes roof collapse in Kerry

Fire crews remain at the scene of a house fire in north Clare on Saturday afternoon believed to have been started by a lightning strike during a thunderstorm after Met Éireann issued an orange weather warning across the country.

In Kerry, gardaí in Tralee, Co Kerry are advising motorists to avoid Castle Street and Connolly Park in the town after serious localised flooding. A number of business properties were flooded including the Dunnes Stores and the cinema.

Tralee local Francis Fitzgibbon said the thunderstorm was “surreal” given that only a half an hour beforehand it had been hot and sunny.

“Ironically, I was in buying a barbecue and the stone was splitting the stones. It was hot and warm. I felt I was getting burned,” he said.

“Then the weather took a turn and started bucketing down. I have never seen weather like it. It was too dangerous to drive. We were all caught off guard.”

Tralee just hit by an insane thunderstorm! Flooding and crazy rain. pic.twitter.com/xPOdT5D9Bp — francis fitzgibbon (@francis_fitz) June 17, 2023

A video shot by Mr Fitzgibbon was taken outside the Austin Stacks GAA pitch in Tralee. He says a lot of water came down Rock Street. The Garveys SuperValu in the town was flooded for a time and the owners of the Madden coffee shop in the town had to bail it out.

The alarm regarding a house fire in Clare was raised shortly after 3.00pm. Emergency services received reports that a domestic property at Bishop’s Quarter on the N67 Ballyvaughan to Kinvara Road had suffered a lightning strike and was on fire.

It’s known that there was a severe thunderstorm in the north Clare area around the time of the incident. Fork lighting was reported over a wide area with heavy downpours of rain also.

Units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennistymon station responded to the incident along with gardaí. Three fire appliances including a water tanker were dispatched to the scene.

On arrival at the location, emergency services found the roof of the dormer bungalow well alight and quickly set about tackling the blaze. Two teams of firefighters wearing breathing apparatus were also committed to the building but had to retreat because of the serious of the fire.

It’s not clear whether there were any persons in the house at the time however the property was empty when fire crews arrived. One person could be seen being comforted by neighbours on the roadside close to the scene.

Locals also rallied to help and directed traffic at the scene keeping the roadway clear for arriving fire crews. The scene is on the Wild Atlantic Way route which was busy with traffic at the time.

At the time of the incident, Clare was under a Status Yellow thunderstorm warning. That alerted has since been upgraded to Status Orange. Met Éireann had warned that ‘frequent lightning’ could be a possible result of the thunderstorm.

Widespread & heavy showers continuing for the rest of today with scattered thunderstorms & the possibility of hail & spot flooding. ⛈️ ⚠️



Some eastern & southern parts will stay dry. ⛅️



Highs of 18 to 22 degrees in moderate southerly winds. 🍃https://t.co/Xg3aMJlyuS pic.twitter.com/MKvLTKRmd6 — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 17, 2023

Kerry County Council is urging the public to take shelter and to stay away from beaches and open spaces as a result of the current heavy thunder storms in the county.

In a post on Twitter the local authority said that due to very heavy “thunder showers” a significant volume of water has fallen in parts of Kerry in a very short time. They indicate that this has resulted in flash flooding and poor driving conditions.

“Please take care when driving, especially where water has pooled on the road. With high tide in Tralee Bay set to peak at 6.30pm, road crews busy in Tralee will continue to be on standby ahead of the peak tide.”

University Hospital Kerry (UHK) has also issued a statement in which it says that it has been badly impacted by weather conditions this afternoon.

“Management at the hospital have had to close a number of areas in the hospital and are appealing to the public to only present at the Emergency Department if it is an emergency situation. UHK staff wish to thank the public for their co operation at this time.”

