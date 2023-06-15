Cork council withdraws closure order issued to Department of Agriculture inspector over dog breeding

The Department of Agriculture in Dublin. Micheal O’Reilly is a veterinary inspector with the Department. File photograph: David Sleator

Cork County Council has confirmed that it has withdrawn a closure order issued in relation to a dog breeding operation run by a Department of Agriculture veterinary inspector after it confirmed that the man is now longer using the premises as a dog breeding establishment.

Veterinary Inspector with the Department of Agriculture, Micheal O’Reilly had been served with the closure notice for his dog breeding establishment at Kilnamuckey, Mogeely, Castlemartyr, Co Cork on May 23rd after council inspectors found that the premises were in breach of dog breeding legislation.

“Cork County Council is satisfied that the operation of the establishment poses a serious and immediate threat to animal welfare and/or public health due to noncompliance with the requirements of the Dog Breeding Establishments Act 2010,” said the council in the closure order.

“Noncompliance ... included lack of cleanliness, gross faecal soiling, malodour, unsuitable structures, unsuitable space provision, lack of socialisation and stimulation, inadequate exercise facilities, contaminated feed and water provision and gross evidence of vermin harbourage.”

A dog breeding establishment is defined under the act as any premises where eight or more bitches capable of breeding are kept as a dog breeding establishment while vermin harbourage is defined as any place where rodents can live and nest without fear of frequent disturbance.

However, Mr O’Reilly of Primrose Banks, Cois Maigh, Mogeely, Castlemartyr, Co Cork was given seven days to appeal against the council order to the local District Court and his appeal was due to be heard by Judge Colm Roberts at Midleton District Court on Thursday.

When the case was called on Thursday, Mr O’Reilly’s solicitor, Joe Cuddigan said that his client had withdrawn his appeal on foot of Cork County Council withdrawing its closure order as a result of his client meeting council requirements and this was confirmed by council solicitor, Michelle McRae.

Cork County Council later confirmed that “the closure notice was withdrawn by Council following a further inspection which indicated that the requirements of the notice had been fully complied with and that the location in question has ceased operating as a dog breeding establishment.

“This investigation was led by the Irish Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ISPCA) and both the Council and ISPCA are satisfied as to the current welfare of the dogs rehoused from the property,” said the council in a statement issued to The Irish Times.