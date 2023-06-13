Tuesday ‘shaping up to be hottest day of the year so far’

Met Éireann forecaster Deirdre Lowe said there is 'very warm' to come over the next few days, with high humidity sparking off some thunderstorms. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Tuesday is “shaping up to be the hottest day of the year so far”, with temperatures of up to 27 degrees forecast, Met Éireann has said.

Forecaster Deirdre Lowe said there is some “very warm or hot weather to come over the next few days, with high humidity sparking off some thunderstorms”.

“There will be a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers or thunderstorms,” she said. “Some intense downpours are expected in parts of the midlands and west, especially during the afternoon and evening. Spot flooding is likely with the chance of hail. Shaping up to be the hottest day of the year so far, with top temperatures of 22 to 27 degrees.”

Ms Lowe said Tuesday night will be a “muggy” with heavy showers early on in the west dying out later.

READ MORE

It will be dry and clear in many areas with some mist and fog forming and just a few showers near Irish Sea coasts. Temperatures will not fall below 13 to 16 degrees with a light easterly or variable breeze.

The hot weather will continue on Wednesday, when temperatures will reach between 22 and 27 degrees for most, though it will be slightly less warm in coastal areas.

Met Éireann said there will be good spells of hazy sunshine, although scattered heavy downpours or thunderstorms will develop in the afternoon and evening, mostly in the west, with some hail and spot flooding possible.

Thursday will also be a very warm or hot day with sunny spells. However, hit or miss heavy showers or thunderstorms are likely to develop during the day. The bulk of these are likely to be over the midlands and west of the county with the potential for localised spot flooding.

Temperatures will largely be between 22 and 26 degrees, with little to no wind. Some showers are expected to move into the south of the country on Thursday night and will then move up over Ireland during Friday.

The showers are not forecast to be quite as intense as those seen earlier in the week, but they will be more widespread and will likely affect eastern parts too. Friday won’t be quite as warm as the preceding days, with more cloud around but some sunny spells at times too. Highest temperatures will be between 19 and 24 degrees.