Lord Inchiquin, former owner of Dromoland Castle in Co Clare, dies aged 79

From 1984 until 2008, the O’Briens ran an exclusive guest house in their Thomond House home.

Lord Inchiquin, the 18th Baron Inchiquin, has died aged 79.

He died on June 3rd at his home, Thomond House on the Dromoland Estate in Newmarket-on-Fergus.

Chief of the 700,000-strong O’Brien clan, Conor O’Brien was married Longford native Helen O’Farrell. They had two daughters, Slaney and Lucia and two grandsons, Conn and Jack.

Dromoland Castle had been the home of the O’Briens until 1962. A year later US businessman Bernard McDonough turned it into a luxury five star hotel. O’Brien turned the rest of the Dromoland Estate into a sporting and leisure venue.

Lord Inchiquin was responsible for the formation of the O’Brien Clan Association and the First Clan Gathering for 400 years in 1992. He formed The O’Brien Clan Foundation worldwide, launching it in the US on March 17th 1998.

His funeral will take place at Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Newmarket-on-Fergus on Saturday at 2pm.