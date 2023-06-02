Rescue operation under way off south west coast after trawler runs aground

A rescue operation is under way off the southwest coast with the Irish Coast Guard, assisted by the RNLI, evacuating members of a 13-man crew from a French-registered trawler that ran aground off the Beara Peninsula.

Irish Coast Guard rescue helicopter Rescue 115 from Shannon has airlifted 11 non-essential crew members from the 32 metre Spanish-owned trawler which ran aground on rocks on the southern tip of Dursey Island at about 3pm.

It is understood that there is no immediate threat to life. The Irish Coast Guard Marine Rescue Centre in Valentia is co-ordinating the operation and has decided to evacuate non-essential crew from the 35-year-old vessel which left Castletownbere port at about lunch hour.

Rescue 115 is currently on its way to Castletownbere with the nine fishermen who are understood to be Spanish. The French-registered trawler lists its home port as Bayonne in southwest France but it’s understood to be a hake longliner that frequently fishes out of Castletownbere.

READ MORE

Castletownbere RNLI All Weather Lifeboat, Annette Hutton, has remained at the scene off Dursey and is assisting members of the Castletownbere Irish Coast Guard Search Unit while local tug owner, Sean Harrington from Bere Island, is en route to the scene with his tug Ocean Bank.

The skipper and other crew, including the first mate and engineers, have remained on board and it’s understood that Mr Harrington will assess the situation when he arrives on scene and a decision will be made whether to try to pull the vessel off the rocks at high tide later this afternoon.